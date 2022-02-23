Watch now: New North Platte business carries wellness items, imported goods

How much does Yoko Lawing’s cat, Luna, mean to her?

Enough to not only be the inspiration for the name of Lawing’s store, Lunar Organics, but also to be incorporated into the logo.

“Her face is like a half moon, half sun,” Lawing said. “The one side is a little lighter. But she is so spoiled. When I was thinking of the company name, I thought of (the cat).”

The store, at 1307 S. Willow St., can be described as a wellness boutique that also carries imported goods.

The store carries items such as cone and stick incense, mala necklaces, singing bowls and Moroccan leather bags.

It also offers CBD oils and topicals, including those that are geared for animals.

“Everything is eco-friendly, sustainable, healthy for the environment and good for you,” said store manager Angela Bowyer.

Lawing and Bowyer met at Starbucks, where Bowyer previously worked, and they are two of four employees at Lunar Organics. The other two work part-time.

Lunar Organics had a soft opening at the start of October and celebrated its grand opening in late January. The latter occasion was marked by an international tea-tasting event in the store.

Lunar Organics features roughly a dozen teas, most imported from China and Japan.

The varieties range from a jasmine pearl dragon to a gunpowder green tea.

The store holds a weekly tea tasting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Saturday. It has become a popular event.

The CBD products have also attracted strong attention from customers, according to Bowyer. Some people just have questions about the product.

The store stocks about a dozen CBD items from a company in Colorado and there has been discussion of adding gummies.

The two CBD liquid supplements for pets are also part of the store’s promotion for the North Platte Animal Shelter.

Individuals can purchase one of the items and a store-branded bandanna for their pet, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the shelter.

Bowyer said a different promotion and local organization will be selected each quarter as part of the store’s “wanting to give back to the community.”

Lunar Organics logo also features a hemp leaf. The store also sells products from the plant other than CBD, including hemp-based bags.

Among the environmentally friendly products Lunar Organics carries, there are also washcloths made from biodegradable fabrics. The store’s shopping bags are also biodegradable.

In addition, Bowyer said, there have been initial discussions of holding a organic craft fair and farmers market in the parking lot of the strip mall where the store is located.

“We are about (promoting) healthy and organic lifestyles,” Lawing said. “(It’s about) having a really good balance between the body, mind and spirit.”

As Lawing walked through the store, she would stop and hold a product and explain why Lunar Organics sells or promotes the item.

“It’s not just the item. It’s why we carry it,” Lawing said. “There’s a lot of cool stories behind (the items).

“That’s what we are talking about. What if we can inspire people by bring something over from a different country?” Lawing said. “Maybe they will want to learn a little bit more about China or a tea ceremony. That inspiration can take you to the next level.”

