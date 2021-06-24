Watch now: New pickleball courts open in North Platte with ribbon cutting, tournament

The scissors cut through the ribbon to officially open Memorial Park’s new pickleball courts Thursday morning.
Barb Baldridge, president of North Platte Pickleball, along with Kevin Wood, vice-president of the group, ceremoniously collaborated on the ribbon cutting celebration. Local celebrities then took to the courts for a friendly doubles competition to demonstrate the game to a crowd of about 150 onlookers.
Bill Roehrs, USA Pickleball ambassador of Lincoln, participated in the celebrity event and said he was excited about the new facility in North Platte.
“The reason pickleball is popular is that the sport has easy access to success,” Roehrs said.
He said the paddle is about half as long as a tennis racket, the court is a third the size of a tennis court.
“The sport speaks to people who want exercise that can’t cover a long court,” Roehrs said. “It takes about 20 minutes to learn how to play the game and the rest of your life to figure it out and get better at it.”
He teaches a lot of beginners who are retiring and want to do something more than walking for exercise.
“Our motto back in Lincoln is ‘Fun, fitness and friendships,” Roehrs said. “That friendship speaks to the sport, a lot of laughing, enjoying each other’s company — the things that are important in life.”
Baldridge said former North Platte Mayor Dwight Livingston bought into the idea of building the courts and current Mayor Brandon Kelliher has carried on the torch to complete the project.
“The current mayor and the current council, everyone is happy that we’ve done this,” Kelliher said. “We’re going to attract a lot of people to town over the next few years using these pickleball courts and we hope to build some more.”
Baldridge said the local group started with just a few members but has “grown tremendously” to more than 60 members.
The tournament began with the women’s doubles on Thursday morning and will continue Friday and Saturday.
The men’s singles and men’s doubles tournament begins at 9 a.m. Friday. The mixed doubles begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.
For more information on the local organization, contact Baldridge at 308-520-1613 or barbbaldridge@gmail.com.