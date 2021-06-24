Watch now: New pickleball courts open in North Platte with ribbon cutting, tournament

The scissors cut through the ribbon to officially open Memorial Park’s new pickleball courts Thursday morning.

Barb Baldridge, president of North Platte Pickleball, along with Kevin Wood, vice-president of the group, ceremoniously collaborated on the ribbon cutting celebration. Local celebrities then took to the courts for a friendly doubles competition to demonstrate the game to a crowd of about 150 onlookers.

Bill Roehrs, USA Pickleball ambassador of Lincoln, participated in the celebrity event and said he was excited about the new facility in North Platte.

“The reason pickleball is popular is that the sport has easy access to success,” Roehrs said.

He said the paddle is about half as long as a tennis racket, the court is a third the size of a tennis court.

“The sport speaks to people who want exercise that can’t cover a long court,” Roehrs said. “It takes about 20 minutes to learn how to play the game and the rest of your life to figure it out and get better at it.”

He teaches a lot of beginners who are retiring and want to do something more than walking for exercise.