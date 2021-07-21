Watch now: New United Way director looks forward to making a difference in North Platte

The personal values that Kylee Odenbach developed while growing up on a ranch in Taylor align with those of the United Way, where she started working this week.

“We like things to move smoothly, peaceful and give back to the others,” said Odenbach, who began as the executive director of the Mid-Plains United Way on Monday. “I just think (the United Way) gives back to the community a lot and that’s something that I grew up doing. I had a great family growing up and I would just like to share those values with people.”

The 24-year-old, who took over from former director Alisha Forbes, said her personal goal is to leave the office every night “with a smile and know that I made a difference in the community and in someone’s life.”

She hopes to use education as an avenue to accomplish that.

Odenbach said she would like to take one day every week or two, or once a month, and read to kids at day cares, preschools or elementary schools.

“I really want to make sure children are getting the education that they need,” said Odenbach, who graduated from Chadron State College in 2019 with a focus in public relations and communications. “That is something that I care about a lot. So if I could help one child with that, it would make me feel great in this role.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}