Watch now: Nonprofits bring out their gaming sides for Battle at Pals Saturday

Nothing might bring a group of competitors together like a backyard game of giant Jenga.
Then again, it could be a sand volleyball matchup or lawn darts and cornhole.
The four challenges were at the heart of the inaugural Battle of the Non-Profits, an event held at Pals Brewing Co.
Staff members and supporters from the Prairie Arts Center, Rape/Domestic Abuse Program of North Platte, the Flat Rock Guardians of the Children and Families 1st Partnership battled out in multiple rounds of the games. At stake was bragging rights as well as a split of the proceeds with the event host, the Lincoln County CASA.
“Mainly this was a way for us to get our nonprofits to get to know each other a little bit better and what they do for this community,” said Kerry Moore, the executive director of CASA. “We hope that it will grow and next year we can have maybe 10 teams out here. But we had to start small and see if it took off, but people seem to be really enjoying themselves.”
Each participating organization paid a registration fee and that total amount was matched by a donor for the event.
Spectators could also pay an $20 entry fee that included a raffle and drink ticket.
There event also featured kids play area and fund-raisers that included a silent auction, dunk tank and a “jail” in which individuals had to raise money to get bailed out of.
Moore said the idea sprung from one of CASA board chair Shari Cecil’s favorite TV shows, “Ellen’s Game of Games”.
“(Cecil) was talking to me about it and I just said, ‘Here’s what we’re going to do.’” Moore said. “I kind of formulated it all in my head, put it together. Fortunately our organizations loved (the idea), bought into it and were happy to participate in it.”
Holly Carlini, the executive director of the Prairie Arts Center, said the non-profits in the area love to support one another and added, “there’s no better way than to come out here and have a fun event.”
Prairie Arts also was doing a lot of winning, especially early in the competition when the center swept all four of the games they were in.
“We have some ringers on our team,” Carlini joked. “We are pretty good at Jenga, let me tell ya.”
Meanwhile, RDAP, sporting green and silver shirts with the team nickname “RDAPTABLES” on the back, hoped to rebound from a rough start in which the organization dropped all of its competitions in first round.
“But it’s OK,” said Amber Garza, the community engagement coordinator for RDAP, in-between rounds. “I didn’t know how competitive some of us can be, so that’s fun to get to know everybody. We’re just kind of working together as a team to do everything so it’s fun.”