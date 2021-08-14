Watch now: Nonprofits bring out their gaming sides for Battle at Pals Saturday

Nothing might bring a group of competitors together like a backyard game of giant Jenga.

Then again, it could be a sand volleyball matchup or lawn darts and cornhole.

The four challenges were at the heart of the inaugural Battle of the Non-Profits, an event held at Pals Brewing Co.

Staff members and supporters from the Prairie Arts Center, Rape/Domestic Abuse Program of North Platte, the Flat Rock Guardians of the Children and Families 1st Partnership battled out in multiple rounds of the games. At stake was bragging rights as well as a split of the proceeds with the event host, the Lincoln County CASA.

“Mainly this was a way for us to get our nonprofits to get to know each other a little bit better and what they do for this community,” said Kerry Moore, the executive director of CASA. “We hope that it will grow and next year we can have maybe 10 teams out here. But we had to start small and see if it took off, but people seem to be really enjoying themselves.”

Each participating organization paid a registration fee and that total amount was matched by a donor for the event.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Spectators could also pay an $20 entry fee that included a raffle and drink ticket.