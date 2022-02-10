 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: North Platte Area Children's Museum kicks off tile decorating fundraiser
Watch now: North Platte Area Children's Museum kicks off tile decorating fundraiser

A fundraiser to help bring in exhibits to the North Platte Area Children’s Museum kicked off this week.

Director Kim Huddleston said the funds will go toward changes in the transportation room and the rotating exhibits.

Participants in the fundraiser will select one of two sizes of ceramic tiles to decorate.

“We are allowing people to take the tiles home every other day,” Huddleston said. “On Thursdays, we have a room designated downstairs where people can paint them, color them with markers.”

When the tiles are returned to the museum, Huddleston said, they will be sprayed for protection. The tiles will be hung on walls throughout the museum.

“They will be on our walls for a year,” Huddleston said.

The fundraiser will run until the museum runs out of tiles. The small tiles are $10 each and the large tiles $15.

Tile painting will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Thursday at the museum.

