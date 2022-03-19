Watch now: North Platte area gas stations, customers react to rising fuel costs

High fuel prices across Nebraska and throughout the country have resulted in one switch for Savana Clausen and her family.

“It’s changed the vehicle we drive,” the Norfolk resident said as she fueled up earlier this week at the Fat Dogs station off South Dewey Street. “We are driving a smaller vehicle because of the gas prices. We have a Yukon XL (SUV) and that was a gas hog already.”

A look on AAA.com showed the average gas price for Lincoln County on Friday was $3.914 per gallon, including all fuel grades. The state average was $3.872 per gallon, and a handful of area counties were below that: Dawson ($3.758), Logan ($3.679), Keith ($3.778), Perkins ($3.832) and Hayes ($3.839).

The average price was $3.887 per gallon for regular gas (87 octane) in North Platte, $3.925 for midgrade (89 octane) and $4.236 for premium (91 octane).

Just a week ago, those prices ranged from $3.902 to $4.303, but a month ago it was $3.393 to $3.543.

A year ago, prices were between $2.839 and $3.071 per gallon depending on grade.

On Friday, diesel fuel averaged $4.942 per gallon. It was $3.10 a year ago.

“It’s kind of hard right now,” said Clausen, who was traveling home with her mother after attending a funeral in Colorado. “Those unexpected costs that you’re not planning on can get even more difficult right now. We just walk when we can and drive as little as possible right now.”

Tammy James, manager of the Cenex station on South Jeffers, said the current fuel situation was giving her flashbacks to about five years ago, when prices climbed to more than $4 a gallon.

She said the station has updated prices more than once on the same day recently.

“(Prices) went down and then back up one day,” James said. “We’ve been fluctuating a lot lately, but (prices) have mostly been going up. We’re not seeing anything go down really and I don’t think we will (for now).”

James said Cenex offers customers a discount of 10 cents a gallon if they pay with cash, an option that is becoming more popular at the pumps.

“Absolutely,” James said, “if people have a chance to save some money.”

There are other options to consider as well.

The Nebraska Ethanol Board is promoting a plan that shows that the conversion of a third of all E10 fuel across the country to E15 could displace the need for crude oil and petroleum products imported from Russia.

Most 87 octane fuel contains about 10% ethanol, and E15 is safe for vehicles that were produced from 2001 on. Even higher grades, like E85, are only safe for flex-fuel vehicles.

Nebraska is the second-largest ethanol-producing state with 25 facilities producing over 2.1 billion gallons per year.

“We’ve got a homegrown solution to slicing off those imports that could help with rising fuel costs as oil refineries search for another source for that or even bring their own oil up from the ground,” said Reid Wagner, the administrator of the Nebraska Ethanol Board. “That’s one benefit we’ve got with ethanol being right here today in our backyards, ready to help.”

The customers James speaks to would obviously like to see the fuel prices drop soon. But she said those same people are not letting the situation affect their travel plans.

“People are tired of staying at home,” James said. “I don’t think (the cost of fuel) is going to stop them this year. I really don’t think so. It’s not going to stop me. I want a vacation this year.

“(People are) not giving up on their cars. I’m not seeing that.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.