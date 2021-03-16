Watch now: North Platte area-veterans receive Quilts of Valor

Dr. Dwight L. Larson and Donald Dean Brown received Quilts of Valor from the Heartland Nebraska group Tuesday afternoon at the Lincoln County Historical Museum.

Both men live in North Platte.

Larson served in the U.S. Army in World War II with the 44th Infantry Division, 71st Regiment, Company A 3rd Squadron. He was wounded in a battle in eastern France when he was hit by shrapnel.

Chris Reinert, of the Heartland Nebraska Quilts of Valor group, said Larson was injured right before the Battle of the Bulge and “because they needed to get injured soldiers out before the battle, they were transferred on fishing boats to Nottingham, England.”

“I feel very humbled because there are so many other people that were involved in our unit,” Larson said. “I know some of them didn’t make it back. Luckily the guy that was shooting at me got ‘Maggie’s drawers.’ That means they missed their target.”

Larson said he was hit in the leg twice with the shrapnel.

“This ceremony has a lot of great meaning to me,” Larson said. “It brings a lot of the thoughts back.”