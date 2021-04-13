Watch now: North Platte businesswoman speaks at Women of Achievement luncheon

Tuesday’s Women of Achievement luncheon honored eight women who are making a difference in the North Platte community.

“You are all sitting in this room because you are doing work that matters,” local businesswoman Shae Caldwell told the Women of Achievement nominees and attendees there to support them. “The growth of women’s leadership is essential to the future well-being of our community and you all have a hand in that.”

Caldwell shared an encouraging message: You don’t have to “do it all,” and you don’t have to do it all by yourself.

“With enough organization, time management and delayed gratification, we can fit into other people’s definition of having it all,” said Caldwell, who was a 2020 Woman of Achievement in business. “But if you define your all, you are able to maintain balance — and focus on the things that are important to you.”

“Rely on your tribe” for support, she said.

She shared her own struggles when her son suffered a brain injury and subsequent narcotics addiction after he was hit by a car while skateboarding. “I spent five years trying to handle it on my own because I thought that’s what I had to do.