Watch now: North Platte Catholic School students discuss 'Habitudes' program

Eickhoff said students have responded favorably to the program.

“It teaches you valuable life lessons that you learn from and in the future you can use,” student Ashley Gartner said. “It’s like having leadership over certain things that you feel like you can take control over as well.”

Student Peyton Kramer said he learned about following through.

One thing he learned “was just responsibility and keeping your stuff up to date,” Peyton said, “and having all your homework done and just doing what your parents say and your teachers say.”

Ashley said if you respect others, “they’ll treat you how you want to be treated as well.”

“(Leadership) is like doing the right thing when no one’s looking,” Peyton said.

Eickhoff said the students have been interactive.

“I think it’s a nice outlet for them to have discussion about some of this and some self-reflection,” Eickhoff said. “What kind of person do I want to be and how do I want to interact with my world? I think it’s been good.”

Job Vigil

