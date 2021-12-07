Watch now: North Platte City Council approves TIF, land sale for Sustainable Beef Plant plan

Sustainable Beef must prove it has completed its $325 million in financing and present a signed construction contract before the city’s $142,500 sale of the old lagoon can close.

The redevelopment plan’s $21.5 million in TIF assistance gives the firm the chance to gradually recover its costs to buy the site, install city utilities, pave and likely widen Golden Road and especially raise the 8- to 10-foot lagoon’s base until it sits 5 feet higher than nearby Newberry.

The city’s Community Redevelopment Authority, which drew up the plan and forwarded it to the council, will meet sometime in January to finalize a redevelopment contract.

Briggs said after the meeting that he’s confident the rest of Sustainable Beef’s financing will be in place by then.

Once it has the title in hand, he added, Sustainable Beef will apply to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy for necessary permits that will trigger yet another round of public input and hearings.

“We’re excited to get to this point and look forward to starting construction here in the first quarter of 2022,” Briggs said.