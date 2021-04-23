Watch now: North Platte Community Playhouse Board President discusses remodeling projects

Shepherd clarified the various names that identify the buildings.

“It’s always been confusing,” Shepherd said. “Where did all these names come from? It will be the Fox Theatre and the Canteen Room at the Neville Center, and the whole thing does business as the North Platte Community Playhouse.”

Two major projects are on tap to begin at the end of May.

“Our big project is the Patty Birge Room,” Shepherd said. “We are creating more of an elegant party type room, where people can rent it for weddings and graduations.”

A concession stand will be built along the north wall between the kitchen and the Canteen Room.

“We’re going to open the ceiling so you can see the rafters all the way to the top,” Shepherd said. “We’ll put some chandeliers up there for some nice, elegant lighting.”

A large monitor will be installed on the east wall for businesses that schedule meetings there.

“We’re really setting it up so it will be a nice room for businesses or for special occasions,” Shepherd said. “That will bring in new revenue to the theater.”

There are no current plans to remodel the hallway to the north or the kitchen area.