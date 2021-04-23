Watch now: North Platte Community Playhouse Board President discusses remodeling projects

Excitement fills the hearts of North Platte Community Playhouse board members and staff as remodeling projects are slated to begin in May at the Neville Center for the Performing Arts.
Board President Stuart Shepherd said renovations will enhance the experience for patrons of the arts.
Additionally, the Fox Theatre will begin showing movies May 1, pending contracts being signed with a new movie provider.
“I think we’re all people of great faith and we trust that we’re going to move forward,” Shepherd said. “We are really excited about September. Our construction will be between May 22 and Sept. 3.”
The renovations will begin with removing the wallboard in the current Patty Birge Room, which will be renamed the Canteen Room. At the same time, a fire safety sprinkler system will be installed in the building that houses that room, a kitchen and storage areas. This building is adjacent to The Fox Theatre.
Patty Birge and other contributors across the years will be honored elsewhere in the Neville Center with plaques or other designations, Shepherd said.
He said the hope is to have all of the remodeling done when the new production season opens in September.
“We will have a brand new room, a new ticketing process,” Shepherd said. “It will be a time to celebrate.”
Shepherd clarified the various names that identify the buildings.
“It’s always been confusing,” Shepherd said. “Where did all these names come from? It will be the Fox Theatre and the Canteen Room at the Neville Center, and the whole thing does business as the North Platte Community Playhouse.”
Two major projects are on tap to begin at the end of May.
“Our big project is the Patty Birge Room,” Shepherd said. “We are creating more of an elegant party type room, where people can rent it for weddings and graduations.”
A concession stand will be built along the north wall between the kitchen and the Canteen Room.
“We’re going to open the ceiling so you can see the rafters all the way to the top,” Shepherd said. “We’ll put some chandeliers up there for some nice, elegant lighting.”
A large monitor will be installed on the east wall for businesses that schedule meetings there.
“We’re really setting it up so it will be a nice room for businesses or for special occasions,” Shepherd said. “That will bring in new revenue to the theater.”
There are no current plans to remodel the hallway to the north or the kitchen area.
“But because we are starting on construction, we have to add a sprinkler system to this whole thing,” Shepherd said. “That’s the biggest part of the construction project.”
The other big expense is replacing the roof over that building.
“We figure we’re close to a $750,000 project,” Shepherd said. “The sprinkler system and the roof are close to $200,000 each.”
Behind the east wall is a large storage room.
“We’ll wallboard those walls so it makes it a little more inviting in there and a little easier to heat and cool,” Shepherd said.
During some of the larger productions, Shepherd said, the ticket purchase area between the Canteen Room and the Fox Theatre becomes a traffic jam.
“We’re going to build three modular ticket booths that we can put in the Canteen Room,” Shepherd said. “The outside entrance to that room will become the entry for will-call ticket pickup and to purchase tickets on the day of the productions.”
The ticket booths will be on wheels so they can be rolled into the storage area when not needed.
Exterior work has been completed on the entire Neville Center.
“The (city) Historic Preservation Commission gave us the funds, so we’ve sealed the outside of the building now and the tuck pointing is done,” Shepherd said. “Two weeks ago, we added the stained glass windows on the outside of the building.”
He said now that the outside sealing is complete, the next project will be to repair damage inside the Fox Theatre.
“There has been quite a bit of water damage over the years near the top of the walls,” Shepherd said.
Inside the theater, the paint on the floor is coming up. The concrete floors will be stained to prevent peeling.
