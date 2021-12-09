Watch now: North Platte community turns out for Christmas Parade

Related to this story
Most Popular
North Platte put its official faith in Sustainable Beef LLC Tuesday night with a unanimous City Council vote to assist the city’s largest econ…
A 38-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday to 10 to 20 years in state prison for first-degree sexual assault of a minor.
A 23-year-old North Platte man pleaded not guilty Monday to a pair of felony sex crimes.
A proposed horse racetrack and casino in North Platte could mean about $115 million in tax revenues for the city, county and state over a deca…
“It’s just a fantastic connection because you no longer have to be on the road,” said Danielle Remus, the president of the North Platte Trails Network. "...You are in nature and the wilderness which provides a whole list of benefits."
After Monday’s release of the Nebraska Department of Education’s student assessment results, North Platte Public Schools officials began looki…
North Platte City Council to have public hearing, will decide on Sustainable Beef land sale, TIF proposal
After a public hearing, members will decide the fate of a redevelopment plan to sell a retired city sewer lagoon for the plant and provide $21.5 million in tax increment financing to help prepare it.
The Cozad construction firm that rebuilt six blocks of downtown North Platte streets in 2020 will take on the widening of North Lakeview Boule…
North Platte Council to look at bids for road widening, revised ward lines before beef plant proposal
The North Lakeview project, approved by the council on Jan. 21, 2020, would rebuild and widen the narrow two-lane street between West A and Front streets.
Telegraph staff reports