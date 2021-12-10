Watch now: North Platte couple decks out house to celebrate 'favorite holiday'

The display will remain until early January, then return to the shed where it is stored for the year.

In addition, visitors are greeted at the front door by a stream of Christmas music that is constantly playing.

Imanual’s favorite spot is grouping of lighted deer in the front yard. It’s a harder question for Aleeta to answer.

“I can’t pick one,” Aleeta said. “My favorite part would be the whole thing.”

The couple have decorated the house for Halloween but have gone to a whole different level for this holiday.

Aleeta and Imanual are originally from Jamaica and St. Vincent, respectively. Their Christmas display is a continuation of a fondness for the holiday that they developed in their childhood.

“It’s the lights and having family over, the cooking and just being happy,” Aleeta said. “It is our favorite holiday, as you can tell. We just love it.”

The holiday spirit extends inside the house with not only Christmas trees, but also Santa Claus displays in multiple rooms.