Watch now: North Platte couple decks out house to celebrate 'favorite holiday'

The first Christmas that Drs. Aleeta and Imanual Somers-Dehaney spent at their home on South Sagebrush Road in North Platte, they strung some lights in a few pine trees in the front yard.
It didn’t remain that way.
“Each year it’s just got more and more,” said Aleeta, a specialist in interventional pain management at Great Plains Health.
To say the least.
Five and a half years later, the family’s home has turned into a Winter Wonderland with every tree draped in lights and the yard filled with holiday-themed decorations including carriages, deer, snowmen, angels, inflatable bears and other lawn ornaments.
“We are starting to run out of real estate,” joked Imanual, a diagnostic radiology specialist, as the couple walked through the yard earlier this week.
“Maybe the only thing left to add would be a little train going through (the yard),” Aleeta added.
Imanual estimated that the display that covers the back and front yards and “hundreds, maybe thousands” strings of lights and around a hundred of the lawn ornaments and inflatables. Then there are the extension cords and connectors to provide power.
The display will remain until early January, then return to the shed where it is stored for the year.
In addition, visitors are greeted at the front door by a stream of Christmas music that is constantly playing.
Imanual’s favorite spot is grouping of lighted deer in the front yard. It’s a harder question for Aleeta to answer.
“I can’t pick one,” Aleeta said. “My favorite part would be the whole thing.”
The couple have decorated the house for Halloween but have gone to a whole different level for this holiday.
Aleeta and Imanual are originally from Jamaica and St. Vincent, respectively. Their Christmas display is a continuation of a fondness for the holiday that they developed in their childhood.
“It’s the lights and having family over, the cooking and just being happy,” Aleeta said. “It is our favorite holiday, as you can tell. We just love it.”
The holiday spirit extends inside the house with not only Christmas trees, but also Santa Claus displays in multiple rooms.
The couple even once dressed up as Santa Claus and his elf and paid a visit to their children’s school to hand out holiday treats.
While the classmates enjoyed the appearance, their own kids weren’t quite as impressed.
“They were a little embarrassed,” Imanual said. “They just said, ‘Don’t do that again.’”
A two-man crew hung the lights in the two large pine trees in both the Somers-Dehaneys’ front and back yards and also placed the icicle lighting that lines the roof of the house. The rest of the work was done by the family over two weekends in late November.
“It makes our kids happy, and that is part of the motivation for this,” Aleeta said. “They just love it.”
They are not the only ones.
The display can be noticed from U.S. Highway 83 near the turn for Sagebrush Road, and the couple said it’s not unusual for people to stop by their house and ask if they can walk through the yard.
The family also stops to take in the lights at times. “It’s nice to come out with a cup of hot cocoa and walk around,” Imanual said.
“It is very relaxing,” Aleeta said. “It’s just enjoyable to come out and walk around.”