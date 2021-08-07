Watch now: North Platte couple finds class ring, returns it to Grand Island man after 62 years

“So I dug down there about 7 inches and there were roots,” Greg said. “It was close to the sidewalk, so I thought there was maybe some rebar from the sidewalk.”

He was about to give up but thought he’d give it one more try with his trowel.

“I dug down a little bit further and I reached down and I could feel something,” Greg said. Crystal was 20 or 30 feet away, he said, so he called her over to see what he had pulled out.

“I’m blind when I don’t have my glasses on, and I assumed it was costume jewelry or something,” Greg said. “Crystal goes, no, it’s a class ring.”

When they got home, Crystal cleaned off the dirt and they could see the year and initials on the ring.

“It has a broken band and it was really corroded with dirt,” Greg said. “Crystal did a good job of clearing it off and we could see the first initial was D and the last initial was S.”

The next day Crystal took it to Tallmon Jewelers to see if they could help clean or fix it. They found the ring originally came from Josten’s Jewelry, so it was sent there for repair.

“It’s really amazing the shape it’s in after being gone for 62 years and in the ground,” Crystal said.