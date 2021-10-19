Watch now: North Platte FFA students go into the field on trip to 11 area farms

The North Platte High School FFA club gathered corn donated by area farmers as a fundraiser for the program on Tuesday.
Ag teacher Kathleen Craig founded the program for North Platte Public Schools a few years ago, and it continues to grow with 47 students involved this year. On Tuesday, several members of the club visited 12 farms where corn was loaded into a semi for them.
“Today’s a day they get out of school, which they always love,” Craig said. “I think it’s good for them to come out and see what harvest is like, and networking with farmers in the community I think is good for them as well.”
The students followed the semi from farm to farm between North Platte and Hershey.
The first stop was at the Steffes farms just west of North Platte where Eric and Adam Steffes met with the students.
“It’s a great program. It gets the kids out in the field and meeting the farmers,” Eric Steffes said. “I think it’s important to donate to things like this because it gets the students involved in our community through the FFA program.”
Steffes said the club helps provide good opportunities for students later in their lives.
Club president Elleigh Fisher, a senior, said being in the program has been a lot of fun.
“My dad is a first-generation farmer, so agriculture has always been a part of my life,” Fisher said. “I just thought it would be cool to tie that in with school and other activities.”
The club hosts two major fundraisers. The other event is “Feed the Farmer,” which will take place sometime in January.
Coming up for the group is a trip to Indiana for the national FFA convention Oct. 27 to 30.
“We’re actually going to take quite a few days at nationals,” said FFA member Jake Henry. “We’re going to tour the Indianapolis 500 race track and quite a few other places.”
Craig said the ag program and FFA have grown quite a bit.
“We have a second adviser now, Collin Swedberg, so there’s two of us running the whole thing,” Craig said.
Tuesday’s fundraiser will bring in about $5,000 toward the program.