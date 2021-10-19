Watch now: North Platte FFA students go into the field on trip to 12 area farms

The North Platte High School FFA club gathered corn donated by area farmers as a fundraiser for the program on Tuesday.

Ag teacher Kathleen Craig founded the program for North Platte Public Schools a few years ago, and it continues to grow with 47 students involved this year. On Tuesday, several members of the club visited 12 farms where corn was loaded into a semi for them.

“Today’s a day they get out of school, which they always love,” Craig said. “I think it’s good for them to come out and see what harvest is like, and networking with farmers in the community I think is good for them as well.”

The students followed the semi from farm to farm between North Platte and Hershey.

The first stop was at the Steffes farms just west of North Platte where Eric and Adam Steffes met with the students.

“It’s a great program. It gets the kids out in the field and meeting the farmers,” Eric Steffes said. “I think it’s important to donate to things like this because it gets the students involved in our community through the FFA program.”

Steffes said the club helps provide good opportunities for students later in their lives.