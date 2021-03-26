Watch now: North Platte hair stylist puts down her shears after 50 years

Glenda Krebs has not only been styling hair in North Platte since the early 1970s but also acting as a good listener for customers wanting to vent or confide in her and giving them advice or just a good laugh at the same time.
“Sometimes we say, ‘Sorry, our miracle worker sign is shut off right now. Thank you.’ Some people think you can work miracles,” Krebs, 68, said last week between appointments at Leita’s Hair Gallery. “Just listening or talking to (the customers) helps a lot of them. I’m one of those people that as soon as I walk out the doors, I forget about what has even been said in here.
“You can trust me with what you want to say, because I can’t remember it anyway. I don’t choose to.”
Those relationships she has built over the past five decades are a reason why her impending retirement Tuesday is a difficult decision.
“I try not to think about it right now because it will make me cry. It’s going to be hard,” she said. “I love this work and am passionate about it, but there comes a time when standing all the time gets to you. I just decided it was time to do something different.”
Krebs, a Stapleton native, enrolled in the North Platte Beauty Academy in 1971 and joined what was then Betty’s Highway Beauty Salon the next year. She also has had stints at the Hair Gallery and Hair Dressers salons, the latter for about three decades. She has been at Leita’s for the past 15 years.
Her interest in the profession dates back to an aunt who ran a salon out of her home.
“I would sit there and watch her and watch her do hair all of the time,” Krebs said. “I loved it. I knew at an early age, like middle school, what I wanted to do and never wavered. I never thought about doing anything else.”
It’s near impossible for Krebs to estimate how many clients she has had over the years. She had as many as 15 customers a day at one point and worked four days a week.
Donna Murphy has been with her since the start and has had weekly appointments with Krebs over the past five decades.
“We’ve shared a lot of life together over 50 years — both good and bad,” Murphy said. “Glenda always went beyond to help her customers, even in their lives. I never felt like just (a customer). It was more like we were family.
“We’ve tried to talk her into staying, but it’s not working. We’re all going to miss her, but she’s entitled to a blessed retirement and I wish her well with it.”
Krebs, works three days a week now — Tuesday, Thursday and Friday — and said she plans to spend more time with her two granddaughters in retirement along with time in her garden. Other plans include camping trips with friends.
“It’s just time to chill out,” she said.
Krebs has been married to her husband, Jack, for 40 years. He works for the Nebraska Department of Roads after a long career driving a fuel truck for the Mentzer Oil Co.
Glenda Krebs said Jack will continue to work for now because “he can’t sit still. He has to be doing something.”
She was the same way. Krebs said she never had more than a week’s vacation over the past five decades and was maybe sick five days in that time span.
“That’s what my customers love. They could depend on me,” Krebs said. “I was going to be there.”
Krebs continued to work through her breast cancer treatment in the early 2000s.
“I had chemo on Friday and then (would) go back to work that Tuesday,” Krebs said. “It was the support I received from my customers and the girls that I worked with that kept me going. I’ve just worked with some wonderful people over the years.”
The longest she has been away from work was six weeks when she had knee surgery a few years ago. Leita’s Hair Gallery was closed for six weeks as well last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It couldn’t wait any longer and was ready to get back,” Krebs said. “(Retirement) is going to be hard, to be off like that. I’ve never not worked.”