Watch now: North Platte hair stylist puts down her shears after 50 years

Glenda Krebs has not only been styling hair in North Platte since the early 1970s but also acting as a good listener for customers wanting to vent or confide in her and giving them advice or just a good laugh at the same time.

“Sometimes we say, ‘Sorry, our miracle worker sign is shut off right now. Thank you.’ Some people think you can work miracles,” Krebs, 68, said last week between appointments at Leita’s Hair Gallery. “Just listening or talking to (the customers) helps a lot of them. I’m one of those people that as soon as I walk out the doors, I forget about what has even been said in here.

“You can trust me with what you want to say, because I can’t remember it anyway. I don’t choose to.”

Those relationships she has built over the past five decades are a reason why her impending retirement Tuesday is a difficult decision.

“I try not to think about it right now because it will make me cry. It’s going to be hard,” she said. “I love this work and am passionate about it, but there comes a time when standing all the time gets to you. I just decided it was time to do something different.”