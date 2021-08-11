Watch now: North Platte has its own road challenge -- with RC cars

While the big boys race at the Sandhills Open Road Challenge this weekend, a smaller version of racing will take place in North Platte.

Zac Zeller and Lucas Tabares, both 10 years old, became interested in remote control cars a few years ago. As they looked for places to drive their big wheel trucks at high speeds, they found a neighbor had a beach area that would fit the bill.

That neighbor, John Smith, 69, said the boys asked permission to race on his beach and he said yes.

“I showed (Lucas) the beach behind (Smith’s) house and we saw him sitting on his deck,” Zac said.

“We were running the cars on the beach and I said, hey, I think the guy’s up there on his deck,” Lucas said. “We went up and met him and here we are.”

The boys came over to Smiths’ house often to race their trucks.

“I started watching them and I said, man, this looks like fun,” Smith said. “Lo and behold, now I have two, a car and a truck.”

Cars can cost anywhere from a few dollars to $1,000 or more.

“They are a lot of fun,” Smith said. “They go 60 mph-plus so you have to practice and learn how to do it.”