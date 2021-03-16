Watch now: North Platte High School performers discuss staging a live version of their musical

The moment brought about a myriad of emotions that ranged from giggling to tears of joy for North Platte High School musical theater students.
Masks will not be required for students who are performing in “Ranked,” the musical that will be offered to an in-person audience at NPHS Performing Arts Center and livestreamed.
“March 12, 2020, will be a day that sticks in my mind,” said Brittany McDaniel, assistant director. “It was the day we got the phone call that the musical had been canceled last year. To be that close and lose it was just hard.”
Last week on March 11 was the first day the students were able to rehearse with the masks off.
“I stood backstage and watched the kids as they came on stage,” McDaniel said. “Some of them I’ve worked with at the Fox and I’ve watched them grow and progress and now they’re seniors.
“The whole time it was like, let’s just hope, and to have that moment when they got to take their masks off was just magic.”
McDaniel said there was a lot of uncertainty as to whether they would be able to perform. Baylee Steele said she didn’t know until she got to rehearsal that they would be able to remove their masks.
“When I found out we were not going to wear masks that night, I just thought it was going to be weird,” Steele said. “And it was weird, but, oh my gosh, when we saw everybody’s faces, this like extreme joy just covered the entire cast.”
Steele said many people had changed so much, she just didn’t realize it until the masks came off.
“It was definitely very emotional because a lot of us haven’t seen each other’s faces through the whole school year and the process of the show,” said senior Annie von Kampen. “Especially in a musical like this where there is so much emotion throughout, it’s so different to see the emotion of their full face instead of just their eyes.”
She said it was a little overwhelming.
“But that’s why we had practice without the masks on so we were able to handle that a little better when it came to the actual showtime,” von Kampen said.
Director Leah Purdy dealt with the situation from a dual perspective — as a teacher and a mother.
“To be honest, I’ve been pretty guarded because I have been sort of afraid to get my hopes up,” Purdy said. “I think it’s just a protective response because it was awful last year.”
Purdy said it was tough to see the kids experience the loss of a live performance.
“It was hard to see not only all the kids lose the show, but then my own child,” Purdy said. “I was mourning the loss of the show as the director, mourning the loss of my son’s last show.”
As this performance gets closer, Purdy said she is letting her guard down a little more.
“It felt real when we let the kids take their masks off for the first time,” Purdy said. “After we got past that giggly phase — it almost felt like we were looking at each other naked for a little bit — it just felt right, like, OK we’re finally back.”
She said she is glad for the seniors in the cast being able to experience a live performance.
“The kids have had such an appreciation for the whole process here, maybe compared to other years,” Purdy said, “because they know it could be taken away.”
There will be three performances with in-person seating at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. There is also a livestream option available for the March 19 performance. Tickets may be purchased at showtix4u.com.
Masks will be required for attendees and capacity is currently set at 75% for each performance.