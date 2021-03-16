Watch now: North Platte High School performers discuss staging a live version of their musical

The moment brought about a myriad of emotions that ranged from giggling to tears of joy for North Platte High School musical theater students.

Masks will not be required for students who are performing in “Ranked,” the musical that will be offered to an in-person audience at NPHS Performing Arts Center and livestreamed.

“March 12, 2020, will be a day that sticks in my mind,” said Brittany McDaniel, assistant director. “It was the day we got the phone call that the musical had been canceled last year. To be that close and lose it was just hard.”

Last week on March 11 was the first day the students were able to rehearse with the masks off.

“I stood backstage and watched the kids as they came on stage,” McDaniel said. “Some of them I’ve worked with at the Fox and I’ve watched them grow and progress and now they’re seniors.

“The whole time it was like, let’s just hope, and to have that moment when they got to take their masks off was just magic.”

McDaniel said there was a lot of uncertainty as to whether they would be able to perform. Baylee Steele said she didn’t know until she got to rehearsal that they would be able to remove their masks.