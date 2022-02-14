Watch now: North Platte High School seniors are accepted into emerging media program at UNL

UPDATE: The story has been updated to include "Mac" MacGregor O'Brien's last name.
A combination of digital technology and creativity landed the opportunity for Drew Carlson and "Mac" MacGregor O'Brien to enter the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The two seniors at North Platte High School will soon take their interest in creating animated films and virtual reality production to a new level. The students applied and were invited to join a program that accepts 30 to 45 students each year out of numerous applicants.
“It’s a program for people who want to get into the newest forms of entertainment and video production and just digital media in general,” O'Brien said.
The program entails education in various areas of digital art, such as filmmaking, computer-generated graphics and visual effects for movies and games.
“It teaches you a lot about the methods of digital media,” O'Brien said. “It’s really a rapidly evolving field with a lot of new technology coming out.”
O'Brien said there is a virtual reality lab and he is looking forward to that aspect.
“Also with the virtual reality, they do motion capture, and sometimes they will partner with the dance majors, because that is also a part of the emerging media arts,” Carlson said. “They will have the dancers do a collaboration with the emerging arts students to create a virtual-reality video.”
The education and skills the two students will gain can be used for games, among other uses.
“One of the more emerging things that the students are being taught is about NFTs (non-fungible tokens),” Carlson said. “It is basically digital art that you can buy and sell and give rights to.”
NFTs are unique digital assets designed to track ownership of virtual items, like a work of art or a video game character, on a blockchain. Sales of such tokens topped $40 billion in 2021, NBC News has reported.
“They will also have the programming side of things,” Carlson said of UNL’s program. “They will have certain robotics and other computational components with hardware that we can use with wiring to do both physical and digital things.”
Both students developed their interest in the field early. O'Brien said he started with regular apps on his iPad doing stop-motion animation.
“That’s what got me into it,” O'Brien said. “I started doing other classes like the Calibraska classes. Those introduced me to some new forms and methods of creating that type of animation, such as 3D modeling, stuff like that.”
Carlson said he has always been fascinated by technology and had great experiences playing games, which developed his interest in the creative art side of those apps.
“I’ve wanted to move from the side of a consumer, who is the person buying all those digital things,” Carlson said, “to a creator, who creates those and sells those to give people the same kind of experiences I have had.”
Most of the field is entertainment-based, but holds potential for uses in the medical field and others as the technology continues to advance, O'Brien said.
“One of the highest non-entertainment industrial uses is for training pilots,” Carlson said. “They sometimes will have little pre-made cockpits with all of the dials and controls that will be found in planes.”
He said the trainees use virtual-reality headsets so they can see both in reality and virtual reality and mix both of those together to train for actual flight.
The application process included submitted previous works the two have done through their work with Philep Willey’s film production classes at NPHS.
“They have you submit some creative pieces and some creative works that you’ve done,” O'Brien said. “I went through my portfolio and picked what I thought were the best videos.”
O'Brien said he was impressed with how the school spent time going through the works to make sure the students are serious about the emerging media field.
“I submitted one of my short films, which was a Western,” O'Brien said. “I wrote the script, built all the sets and did all the digital effects on that.”
Carlson said he submitted digital art pieces.
“I submitted a couple of the works I did here at the school, and some I did on my own in my free time,” Carlson said. “One of them was a small animated video I made for a Calibraska class that we took. It is sort of a futuristic Polaroid taking a picture of a sunset.”
The young men also had to write essays about themselves telling their back story and what they expect to get out of the program.
