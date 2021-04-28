Watch now: North Platte High School's advanced acting class puts on adaptation of Greek tragedy

“This class is very in depth with what we’re trying to learn,” Sorenson said. “We are very focused on the skills and making sure it is believable and just honing skills we learned in beginning acting.”

This is the first year the class has been able to put on a production. Last year’s production was canceled on the day McDaniel cast the show because of COVID-19.

“We get to show people a story and what we’ve learned with Mrs. McDaniel,” said Sorenson, who has been interested in drama since elementary school. Our Redeemer Lutheran School put on musicals every spring, she said. “Those really sparked interest in drama and acting and being another person.”

In the summer between her eighth and ninth grade years, she went to see some Broadway musicals.

“Those were fantastic,” Sorenson said. “I’ve been in a lot of productions here at the school with Mr. Cooper.” David Cooper directs the NPHS one-act production as well as fall and spring plays.

Sorenson’s role in this production plays out in her confidence in standing up for her brothers.

“(Anne) is a defiant girl to her uncle, the king,” Sorenson said. “She was supposed to be the queen if her brothers hadn’t passed away.”