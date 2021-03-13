Watch Now: North Platte honors its Irish heritage at St. Patrick's Day parade

The rain and the cold were no match for the folks, Irish and others, who celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with the ninth annual parade in downtown North Platte on Saturday.

The temperature was 34 degrees, but St. Patrick must have asked God to stop the rain, as the showers paused for a few moments during the parade. Umbrellas were seen all along the route and kids collected candy from parade participants.

“We’ve done this for about nine years in North Platte,” said Crystal Johnson, member of the North Platte Chamber Hostesses. “We do this just to help celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, give candy to the kids and make everybody happy.”

A soft rain did not dampen the spirits of children and adults alike.

“It’s a fun day,” Johnson said, “even if it’s raining.”

Maren McLaughlin, 7, wasn’t fazed in the least by the cold and rain.

“I like that they’re handing out candy,” McLaughlin said. “I’m 7 and March 11 is my birthday.”

St. Patrick’s Day is a global celebration of Irish culture that takes place on March 17 each year, although the parade in North Platte was on Saturday.

The Irish have observed this day as a religious holiday for over 1,000 years. In America, everybody is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day.