Watch now: North Platte neighborhood brightens Christmas for community

The seasonal exuberance has grown from the exterior and yard of a house on the 700 block of E. 10th Street the last few years to the entire neighborhood.

Now with 11 homes involved, the block has earned the moniker, “Holiday Lane.” The stretch of road has become a destination for those who like to drive around the city and look at neighborhood holiday decorations.

“I’m not kidding you that last Saturday we had traffic backed up from 12th Street clear up to the overpass in both directions trying to get down our street,” said Travis Lee, one of the residents in the neighborhood. “With COVID and the just the way the whole year has been going, it really kind of makes you feel better just hearing the music and seeing the lights.”

People can drive through the neighborhood from 6-10 p.m. nightly through Dec. 27. It is a one-way street during the holiday light hours as individuals must enter the block off of Poplar Street.

Over the past two weekends, Holiday Lane has also raised funds for the Flat Rock Guardians of the Children chapter with a donation box placed near the end of the block.