Watch now: North Platte neighborhood brightens Christmas for community

The seasonal exuberance has grown from the exterior and yard of a house on the 700 block of E. 10th Street the last few years to the entire neighborhood.
Now with 11 homes involved, the block has earned the moniker, “Holiday Lane.” The stretch of road has become a destination for those who like to drive around the city and look at neighborhood holiday decorations.
“I’m not kidding you that last Saturday we had traffic backed up from 12th Street clear up to the overpass in both directions trying to get down our street,” said Travis Lee, one of the residents in the neighborhood. “With COVID and the just the way the whole year has been going, it really kind of makes you feel better just hearing the music and seeing the lights.”
People can drive through the neighborhood from 6-10 p.m. nightly through Dec. 27. It is a one-way street during the holiday light hours as individuals must enter the block off of Poplar Street.
Over the past two weekends, Holiday Lane has also raised funds for the Flat Rock Guardians of the Children chapter with a donation box placed near the end of the block.
Members of the Guardians organization served cookies and coffee, cider or hot chocolate to motorists passing through — with the goods donated by Gary’s Super Foods and the Coffee Bin.
This past weekend the group also handed out 60 large stuffed animals, donated by Walmart, to children in the vehicles.
Corban Heinis could be credited as the foundation of what the block has grown to. His house at 716 E. 10th St. has featured projected displays, inflatable figures and a light display of roughly 20,000 bulbs throughout the previous years.
Heinis, along with his neighbors, have taken that to the next level this season.
There are a number of RGB (red, green, blue) lighting displays throughout the neighborhood — including a 22-foot tree and also an animated screen — which allow individuals to change patterns, motion, colors and speed with the use of a smart-phone.
“Travis and I pitched the idea to other neighbors about making it bigger this year if we could,” Heinis said. “They loved the idea of sharing the holiday spirit together.”
Overall, lights at six of the houses on both sides of the street have synced to blink in patterns in time with the music that runs off a laptop in his basement. People can also listen to the music on their vehicle radios at 88.5 FM.
Heinis and Lee began testing the technical aspects of the set up the day before Halloween and the block’s transformation into a winter wonderland was completed around Thanksgiving.
Chelsi Howard moved a block over and into the neighborhood this year. She also helped with Heinis’ holiday fundraiser for the North Platte Area Children’s Museum last season.
“The most I have ever done (in the past) was maybe one (yard) inflatable and then decorating my Christmas tree,” Howard said, “so this is way beyond what I have every done. It has been pretty exciting and lots of fun. There’s people who drive through and then circle back multiple times. It’s pretty cool.”
Then again, just wait until next season
“The neighbors are already talking about making this even bigger,” Heinis said.
