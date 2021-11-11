Morning prayers, speeches, comforting quilts and a sunset parade marked North Platte’s community observances Thursday of Veterans Day 2021.

They marked the city’s 104th Armistice Day — when World War I ended in France on “the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month” — and the 68th annual observance since Congress expanded the national holiday to honor all military veterans in 1954.

Here’s our recap of the day’s sights, sounds and words as recorded by Telegraph reporters:

Marking the day

As the clock struck 11 a.m. — the hour on Paris’ clocks when the Western Front’s guns went silent — a small audience joined North Platte’s American Legion post in observing Veterans Day and its Armistice Day roots.

Leaders of P.R. Halligan Post No. 163 took turns reading from the prescribed Veterans Day service in the Legion’s Post Officers Guide.

“Out of blood and sweat we learned of purpose, sacrifice, tolerance, bravery and discipline,” post Commander Scott Bell read. “These are solid foundation stones upon which a great nation is built.”

“While the horrors of the battlefield may not have been our experience, we have lived with the terrifying loneliness created to answer an aggressor’s challenge,” Valma Smith read on behalf of the post’s Legion Auxiliary.

After Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns’ keynote speech, the Legion’s honor guard ended the ceremony with a three-volley salute and the playing of “Taps.” Bruns would speak again later in the day at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial.

— Todd von Kampen

Sharing their stories

The Crucible is a 54-hour training exercise in the U.S. Marine Corps boot camp in San Diego that ends with a hike up “The Reaper,” which has a 45-degree slope.

“It really sucked, you were really cold, you didn’t get much food and you were beat down for a long time,” Marine veteran Greg Mooney recalled Thursday at North Platte Community College.

During the physical and mental challenge, Mooney said, he and other recruits would chug the small bottles of Tabasco sauce included in their meals-ready-to-eat supplies, just to stay awake.

Mooney was one of four veterans who spoke during a short midday event at the college’s South Campus. Rory Little, a fellow Marine; Donald Piper, Air Force; and Scott Bell, Coast Guard, were also part of the event.

Mooney told his story to make a point.

“There were hard times and there were crazy times (in the Marines), but it gave me a backbone,” Mooney said. “I wouldn’t be who I am today. I wouldn’t have the backbone I have and I wouldn’t have the tenacity I have today if I wasn’t broken off so many times.

“One of the biggest lessons I ever learned was being broke off and going through life struggles is a seriously good thing. Take struggles in stride and embrace the suck. Because the suck provides so much opportunity for you to grow as an individual.”

— Tim Johnson

Answering the call

They did not set out to be heroes — but that is their name.

To those many people that are red, white, and blue,

We stand up proudly today and say “Thank you!”

— Anonymous

Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns spoke those words as he thanked the people who came out on a blustery afternoon to honor America’s veterans at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial.

A Marine, Bruns is a combat veteran and said it is a calling to serve the United States of America.

“I’m sure many here today, our veterans, know exactly what it is, that sound, that call, that call of duty, and what it sounds like in their soul,” Bruns said. “Many have heard it, but only a select few in our society have, and will, answer it.”

Steve Foster of North Platte led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance, and Kalee Brosius sang the national anthem.

“Those that have answered (the call), left their families, their loved ones, their homes and the normalcy of their lives,” Bruns said. “Not for some kind of recognition or fame, no, not even for the honor we gratefully bestow upon them here today.

“They merely wanted to belong to a cause that is greater than any one person could ever aspire to alone, to fight for and protect our nation, to defend our Constitution, to maintain and preserve our treasured way of life.”

After the tribute, Chris Reinert of the Heartland Nebraska Quilts of Valor chapter presented quilts to eight veterans.

— Job Vigil

