Watch now: North Platte Pow Wow draws dancers from across region

Technically, the North Platte Pow Wow is in its second year. But organizer Char Merrill-Swalberg says this weekend should be more like how she initially imagined the event.

While last year’s event brought in a crowd of about 650 people and a number of vendors, the number of Native American dancers, singers and drum groups was limited due to COVID-19.

That won’t be the case now for the powwow, which kicked off with the grand entry Friday night and continues through Sunday at the Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park.

Admission is $15 for a weekend pass or $7 per day. Veterans get in free.

“Last year I’m glad we had it because we needed the prayers and the healing that comes with the powwow,” Merrill-Swalberg said. “I learned what not to do from it too. I was very aware of the mistakes I made and have tried to rectify those for this year.

“I did everything myself last year — everything,” Merrill-Swalberg said. “This year I have a lot of volunteers and I have been able to lean on them.”