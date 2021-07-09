Watch now: North Platte Pow Wow draws dancers from across region

Technically, the North Platte Pow Wow is in its second year. But organizer Char Merrill-Swalberg says this weekend should be more like how she initially imagined the event.
While last year’s event brought in a crowd of about 650 people and a number of vendors, the number of Native American dancers, singers and drum groups was limited due to COVID-19.
That won’t be the case now for the powwow, which kicked off with the grand entry Friday night and continues through Sunday at the Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park.
Admission is $15 for a weekend pass or $7 per day. Veterans get in free.
“Last year I’m glad we had it because we needed the prayers and the healing that comes with the powwow,” Merrill-Swalberg said. “I learned what not to do from it too. I was very aware of the mistakes I made and have tried to rectify those for this year.
“I did everything myself last year — everything,” Merrill-Swalberg said. “This year I have a lot of volunteers and I have been able to lean on them.”
Merrill-Swalberg also was able to secure roughly $13,000 in combined grants from Humanities Nebraska, the Mid-Nebraska Community Fund, the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau and the Walmart Distribution Center 7018 in North Platte.
A number of area businesses have donated funds for the weekend as well. Merrill-Swalberg said the payout for the singing and dancing contests is roughly $11,000.
The dancing contests feature traditional, fancy, jingle dress and grass dancers in three age categories.
Vendors will provide a variety of food, jewelry and beadwork and other hand-crafted options through the weekend.
Merrill-Swalberg is Oglala Lakota with family from the Pine Ridge Reservation in Kyle, South Dakota. She attended a number of powwows growing up and said she wants to expose some of the younger members of her family to that tradition.
That is one reason she started the event in North Platte last year. She also sees it as an opportunity to bring communities together.
“Everybody is talking about (different) races, and the only race we needed to be concerned about is the human race,” Merrill-Swalberg said.
This weekend’s theme is “Honoring our Veterans.” A portion of the admission proceeds will go toward Operation Christmas Card — a venture Merrill-Swalberg started about five years ago that sends holiday cards and care packages to deployed troops.
Military service runs deep in Merrill-Swalberg’s family. Her husband, brother, brother-in-law son and niece and newpher have served, Her daughter joined the Navy at the start of June.