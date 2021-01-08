Watch now: North Platte Prairie Arts Center displays sculptures, paintings by Ted Long

A self-taught artist, Ted Long became one of the most well-known regional artists of the 20th century.
His paintings and sculptures are on exhibit at the Prairie Arts Center through the end of January. Long died in March 2007, but his legacy continues through the art he created.
Most of the pieces on display are from Long’s family, said Holly Carlini, executive director of the arts center. She said some of the pieces are earlier works.
“His family just discovered them and they have not been in a gallery setting before,” she said. “It’s going to be fun to have the public come in and see some of those pieces they haven’t seen.”
The earlier pieces, Carlini said, have a different color palette and the detail is somewhat different from later works.
Roger and Carol Wahlgren of Gothenburg shared part of their collection of Long’s work to add to the exhibit, Carlini said.
From the script Carlini used to create a video of the exhibit for the PAC, she shared a brief portion of Long’s history:
“Long was born on his family homestead — the Long Ranch northwest of North Platte — in 1932. After he returned home from the Korean War in 1952, a century old log cabin was moved onto the homestead. This log cabin became Long’s studio.
“He dedicated his life’s work to portraying the legacy of the Old West by immersing himself in the history and accounts of a time gone, but not forgotten.
“In 2004, Ted’s painting ‘Winter in the Elk Horns’ was selected for The ART in Embassies Program. This painting is now in the Embassy in Mongolia.
“His paintings and sculptures are displayed in galleries, museums and private collections throughout the United States, Europe and Asia, including in private collections of John Wayne, Henry Fonda and President Ronald Reagan. Long and his wife, Margaret, hosted President Reagan at a luncheon on their ranch in 1987.”
Long is also known for the many sculptures he created for the 20th Century Veterans Memorial in North Platte.
The exhibition is sponsored by Sandhills Private Banking, and the Ted Long and Wahlgren families provided artwork.
Along with the exhibit in the main gallery, the PAC has created the Ted Long Legacy Room on the third floor, where more of his work is on display regularly.
The PAC is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The prairieartscenter.org website offers more information on future exhibits as well as art classes. The phone number is 308-534-5121.