Watch now: North Platte Prairie Arts Center displays sculptures, paintings by Ted Long

A self-taught artist, Ted Long became one of the most well-known regional artists of the 20th century.

His paintings and sculptures are on exhibit at the Prairie Arts Center through the end of January. Long died in March 2007, but his legacy continues through the art he created.

Most of the pieces on display are from Long’s family, said Holly Carlini, executive director of the arts center. She said some of the pieces are earlier works.

“His family just discovered them and they have not been in a gallery setting before,” she said. “It’s going to be fun to have the public come in and see some of those pieces they haven’t seen.”

The earlier pieces, Carlini said, have a different color palette and the detail is somewhat different from later works.

Roger and Carol Wahlgren of Gothenburg shared part of their collection of Long’s work to add to the exhibit, Carlini said.

From the script Carlini used to create a video of the exhibit for the PAC, she shared a brief portion of Long’s history: