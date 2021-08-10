Watch now: North Platte Public Schools teachers and staff get back in the 'sing' of it

North Platte Public Schools teachers and staff members filled Memorial Stadium at North Platte High School on Tuesday for the “Back to School Bash” hosted by the district.

The Blue and Gold Singers and cheerleaders performed, followed by singer Rascal Martinez, who got the crowd excited with his energetic style.

Superintendent Ron Hanson spoke to the crowd with encouraging words about last year’s accomplishments and the positive outlook for the new year.

“Thank you for all your hard work and dedication last year,” Hanson said. “Each of you made a positive difference for our students in challenging times.”

He reminded the teachers and staff of their mission statement to “prepare students to become productive responsible citizens in schools that are safe, supportive and caring.”

The highlights from the 2019-20 school year, Hanson said, reflect the dedication and perseverance in collaboration with all staff throughout the district.

“According to the Nebraska Department of Education accountability system,” Hanson said, “100% of our elementary schools are rated as ‘great’ schools.”