Watch now: North Platte Public Schools teachers and staff get back in the 'sing' of it

North Platte Public Schools teachers and staff members filled Memorial Stadium at North Platte High School on Tuesday for the “Back to School Bash” hosted by the district.
The Blue and Gold Singers and cheerleaders performed, followed by singer Rascal Martinez, who got the crowd excited with his energetic style.
Superintendent Ron Hanson spoke to the crowd with encouraging words about last year’s accomplishments and the positive outlook for the new year.
“Thank you for all your hard work and dedication last year,” Hanson said. “Each of you made a positive difference for our students in challenging times.”
He reminded the teachers and staff of their mission statement to “prepare students to become productive responsible citizens in schools that are safe, supportive and caring.”
The highlights from the 2019-20 school year, Hanson said, reflect the dedication and perseverance in collaboration with all staff throughout the district.
“According to the Nebraska Department of Education accountability system,” Hanson said, “100% of our elementary schools are rated as ‘great’ schools.”
He said Lake School is rated as “Excellent,” which is the top rating a school can achieve.
“The attendance rating according to the state is 93%,” Hanson said. “Graduation rate 91%, college-going rate 71%, dropout rate 1%.”
Hanson pointed out that collectively the graduating class of 2021 earned nearly $3.5 million in scholarships.
“Fifty-eight students in the class held (grade point averages) of 3.9 or higher,” Hanson said, “and 28 of those students carried a 4.0 GPA.”
NPHS teacher Jimmie Pack said teachers are looking forward to getting back to more normal circumstances.
“(This year will be) a lot different from last year, we’re hoping,” Pack said. “Last year was quite the curveball. It was our first pandemic we’ve ever had to teach through.”
Pack said the mask mandates last year made connecting with students more difficult.
“That was a big hurdle to overcome last year,” Pack said. “We’re really excited and hoping we can stay out of the masks.”
Hanson also recognized students who participated in extracurricular activities.
“Participation in activities provides many benefits beyond what they learn in the classroom,” Hanson said. “They learn teamwork, how to work together to produce positive outcomes.”
Hanson shared the high achievements of many of the sports teams, including the 2020 golf team that reached the state tournament four years running, winning the class A state championship last fall.
“Girls softball, the seniors were part of the winningest four-year run in school history,” Hanson said. “They won over 100 games during the course of their four seasons.”
The wrestling team, Hanson said, qualified 13 wrestlers for the state meet and crowned two state champions.
“One (wrestler) was a two-time state champion,” Hanson said. “They were the 2021-21 class A state runner-up (team).”
The marching band earned Superior ratings in all their marching competitions and “this is the only marching team in school history to accomplish this,” he said.
Hanson went on to share the accomplishments of the speech team, girls and boys cross country teams, journalism awards, swimming and diving with their first-ever Class A state diving champion; Future Farmers of America, football, volleyball, play production, girls basketball, girls soccer and the NPHS musical with performances of “Ranked.”
Students return for the 2021-22 school year on Monday and Tuesday.