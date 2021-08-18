Watch now: North Platte Rec Center's yearly refresh includes weight room equipment install

Every year the North Platte Rec Center gets a makeover and regular maintenance, and this week the staff is installing weight room equipment as well.
Recreation Superintendent Bob Barr said Basic Fitness, which had been at 220 W. Leota St., donated equipment to the rec center, which will expand opportunities for participants to upgrade their routines.
“Now we have more areas specifically for free weights and weight machines,” Barr said. “We’ve added 13 weight machines in another room.”
The weight rooms now offer a wider open area for the free weights.
“That’s one of the biggest concerns that people expressed to us,” Barr said. “They said that it was so cramped and packed it took just three or four people and you were running into each other.”
Staff were busy painting throughout the facility.
“We try to touch up the painting (in the gym) from the mats down because that’s where it gets dinged up the most,” Barr said. “We’ve contracted out some electrical work and we put LED lights in the locker rooms.”
Barr said when changes are made, they try to do things that will be more energy efficient.
“We put LED lights over the hot tub, so you’ll notice the difference in here,” Barr said.
Every year the pool is drained.
“We take the pool pump out and get it serviced,” Barr said. “All the things that run 24/7 around here, this is the only week we get a chance to do some preventative maintenance on it.”
He said with the maintenance, “hopefully it will last another year without having any trouble.”
The pool was drained Saturday and work started.
“We touch up the paint in the pool,” Barr said. “We’ll drain it, we’ll wash it down.”
He said once it is dry, repairs are done and paint is applied.
“We have to let it sit for three or four days before we can fill it up,” Barr said. “That’s one of the biggest reasons it takes so long is because of the pool area.”
The hope, Barr said, is that the pool will be open Sunday, although the water might not be up to temperature by then.
“We also touch up everything on the water slide,” Barr said. “The water slide gets cleaned, the steps get scraped and painted.”
The ceiling tiles above the pool is one of the big goals this year, Barr said.
“We always try to do some maintenance on the diving boards and the pool deck as well,” Barr said.