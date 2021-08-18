Watch now: North Platte Rec Center's yearly refresh includes weight room equipment install

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Every year the pool is drained.

“We take the pool pump out and get it serviced,” Barr said. “All the things that run 24/7 around here, this is the only week we get a chance to do some preventative maintenance on it.”

He said with the maintenance, “hopefully it will last another year without having any trouble.”

The pool was drained Saturday and work started.

“We touch up the paint in the pool,” Barr said. “We’ll drain it, we’ll wash it down.”

He said once it is dry, repairs are done and paint is applied.

“We have to let it sit for three or four days before we can fill it up,” Barr said. “That’s one of the biggest reasons it takes so long is because of the pool area.”

The hope, Barr said, is that the pool will be open Sunday, although the water might not be up to temperature by then.

“We also touch up everything on the water slide,” Barr said. “The water slide gets cleaned, the steps get scraped and painted.”

The ceiling tiles above the pool is one of the big goals this year, Barr said.