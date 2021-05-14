Watch now: North Platte residents, businesses react to CDC guidance changing

“There’s a group of people that wants to (wear a mask) and the other that doesn’t,” Black said.

Menards has required masks for both employees and customers, including at the store at 4571 S. Parkway Drive. That policy will remain in place for now.

Jeff Abbott, a company spokesperson for Menard Inc., said the CDC announcement was great news on the surface.

“However, the CDC has forgotten to tell us how to tell the difference between a vaccinated person and an unvaccinated person,” Abbott wrote in an email Friday afternoon. “We are making inquiries and are anxiously awaiting their further instruction.”

Chris Hernandez of Gary’s Super Foods said the CDC announcement won’t make much of an impact at the store.

He said mask requirements for employees have been relaxed for a while to allow an individual’s choice.

Masks are encouraged for customers but not required as well.

“We are still going to do things pretty similar, maybe loosened a little bit but not too much,” Hernandez said.

Walgreens will not change the policy for its locations, including the one on 102 E. Philip Ave.