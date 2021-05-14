Watch now: North Platte residents, businesses react to CDC guidance changing

A to Z Bargain Books hung a sign in its doorway last June requiring patrons to wear a face mask inside the store. That requirement has changed after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased the indoor mask guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals. The CDC guidance allows those people to safely stop wearing masks inside most places.
“I just took (the sign) down last night,” Sharon Owen, owner of the bookstore at 115 W. Fourth St., said Friday. “(The policy) was ‘if you want to come in, you need to wear a mask.’ and people did. I thought, it’s up to each person now.”
In addition, Walmart announced Friday that vaccinated customers do not need to wear masks in their stores, which includes the location at 1401 S. Dewey St.
Walmart employees who are vaccinated will not need to wear masks starting next Tuesday.
For some other North Platte businesses, the news means little change or none for now.
“We’re still rolling on with our same policies in terms of (employees) staying late to clean up and disinfect surfaces and wearing masks,” said Jody Black, manager of Bomgaars at 510 E. Philip Ave. “Until the CDC gives us a clear message that we don’t need masks, we are going to continue to wear them.”
He added that masks are recommended but not required for the public. He estimated that 25 to 40 percent of customers have chosen to wear a mask in the store.
“There’s a group of people that wants to (wear a mask) and the other that doesn’t,” Black said.
Menards has required masks for both employees and customers, including at the store at 4571 S. Parkway Drive. That policy will remain in place for now.
Jeff Abbott, a company spokesperson for Menard Inc., said the CDC announcement was great news on the surface.
“However, the CDC has forgotten to tell us how to tell the difference between a vaccinated person and an unvaccinated person,” Abbott wrote in an email Friday afternoon. “We are making inquiries and are anxiously awaiting their further instruction.”
Chris Hernandez of Gary’s Super Foods said the CDC announcement won’t make much of an impact at the store.
He said mask requirements for employees have been relaxed for a while to allow an individual’s choice.
Masks are encouraged for customers but not required as well.
“We are still going to do things pretty similar, maybe loosened a little bit but not too much,” Hernandez said.
Walgreens will not change the policy for its locations, including the one on 102 E. Philip Ave.
An email from a corporate spokesperson noted that, “We have decided to keep our current face covering policy in place for the time being. The safety of our team members and customers is our top priority and will continue to guide our decision process.”