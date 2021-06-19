Watch now: North Platte residents excited about Nebraskaland Days Parade's return

Todd Jensen of North Platte has been watching the parade with his family and friends for his entire life.

“We try to come every year when we’re not working,” Jensen said. “I was raised here so I’ve been coming (to the parade) my whole life, 42 years off and on.”

He said the parade gives North Platte the opportunity to shine.

“I like the parade because I think it shows North Platte at its best,” Jensen said. “It shows all the people celebrating together, family time together, camaraderie and I just like the pageantry.”

Jensen said the entire last year was a let down.

“It was disappointing missing the parade, it was disappointing missing Nebraskaland Days — everything about it was disappointing,” Jensen said. “So it’s just great getting back together as a community. It’s been wonderful.”

Vicki Windham, owner of Prairie Hand Knits on Dewey Street, said when the parade route was changed a few years ago, she decided to invite friends, family and customers.

“My husband said he’d cook hot dogs and hamburgers or something and we just made a simple dinner,” Windham said. “Then the people that came wanted to be nice and bring something. They started bringing food also and it’s turned into a little pot luck.”

