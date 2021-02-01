Watch now: North Platte Rotarians distribute 1,200 boxes of food

Boxes of food donated through Hot Meals USA arrived in North Platte on Monday, and volunteers loaded them into waiting vehicles at Parkade Plaza.
The cars began to line up at 8 a.m. and the boxes were dispatched quickly and smoothly through the afternoon.
“We started about 11:30 a.m.,” said Bob Mayber of the North Platte Noon Rotary. “There are about 1,200 boxes going out and it’s going pretty smooth right now.”
Hot Meals USA had contacted Mayber, the incoming Rotary district governor, to arrange for the delivery.
“The Rotary clubs in Nebraska have an affiliation with Hot Meals USA,” Mayber said. “That affiliation reaches out to disasters. We have a big trailer that is in Kearney and also one in Iowa and one in Missouri.”
He said when there are natural disasters, the trailers go to those locations, food is delivered and Rotarians go and help.
“Last year they served 100,000 meals out of our Kearney trailer,” Mayber said.
Mayber received a call from the Hot Meals USA representative in Kansas City and was told there were several loads of food available.
“They called me and we arranged to have one here,” Mayber said. “We’re going to do Ogallala next week” and possibly McCook or other area communities.
Each box was 20 pounds and serves 10-12 meals, and everybody got a gallon of milk or two.
“It’s really a great thing for the community,” Mayber said. “We know that there are a lot of people in the community that are really scared about where their next meal is coming from. The best thing we can do is help, and that’s what Rotary is all about.”
Other businesses and groups that provided volunteers included the Sunrise Rotary Club, the city of North Platte, Carhart Kitchen & Bath, Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, Whitetail Screen Print for use of the parking lot and Pro Printing for advertising and promotion.
