Watch now: North Platte sees about 3 inches of snow; more on the way

A storm system that moved across Nebraska Wednesday had dropped 3 inches of snow as of 6 p.m. with about 1.7 inches more expected overnight.

Meteorologist Mike Sporer at the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field said the snow fell off and on throughout the day.

“Right now the snow has tapered off for most of us,” Sporer said Wednesday evening, “except for down in Frontier County where a heavier band is still moving through.”

He said more snow is expected to push up from the south overnight.

“Here in North Platte the official forecast was calling for about 4.7 inches,” he said, “and from everything that we’re seeing, everything looks to be on target.”

Snow totals are expected to rise sharpyl on a line south of North Platte, Sporer said.

“The counties that we’re going to be most concerned about are a little farther south,” Sporer said, “basically from Frontier County through Hayes over to Chase — our southern tier of counties.”

He said those counties will be right on the boundary of where the snow picks up.

“Just to the south (of that line), there could be significantly higher totals down there,” Sporer said.

Looking at the webcams and the Nebraska 511 site, Sporer said, the roads appeared to be mostly wet.

“The main concern will be potential re-freeze overnight,” Sporer said. “We’re sitting here about 17 degrees at the airport and it certainly won’t be getting any warmer.”

He said especially the bridges and overpasses will be areas to watch for slick spots overnight.

The weekend is expected to bring warmer weather.

“By Sunday we’ll see temperatures well into the 50s, close to 60 for most of the area,” Sporer said. “There’s going to be a slow, but notable warmup as we go on through the weekend into next week.”

Sporer said area snow totals were not available as of Wednesday evening, but expected calls in by Thursday morning with reports from around the Telegraph area.

