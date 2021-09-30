Watch now: North Platte, Wallace veterans receive Quilts of Valor

Barner served in the U.S. Navy from May 1969 to July 1973. He was assigned to the USS Richard E. Kraus (DD-849), where he was trained to be a sonar technician as well as other duties. Barner received Good Conduct and Vietnam medals.

He said his memories are of all the countries he went to and how poor the people were compared to America. Barner said, “It was an honor to serve our country and to be a patriot.”

Fuller volunteered for the draft in March 1967. He attended jump school at Fort Benning, Georgia, before being assigned to the U.S. Army, 101st Airborne Division. He was airlifted, along with 10,000 101st men, from Fort Campbell to Saigon, Vietnam, in December 1967.

Fuller returned from combat in December 1968 with the rank of sergeant E-5. Medals he received included two Purple Hearts and three Bronze Stars — two with “V” for valor.

Hazen served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1967 to 1970. He went to combat and machine gun training and qualification camp at Pendleton, California.

After doing jungle training in Okinawa, Hazen served two tours of duty in Vietnam.