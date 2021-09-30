Watch now: North Platte, Wallace veterans receive Quilts of Valor

After watching an AC-130 (“Puff the Magic Dragon”) light up the night sky like the Fourth of July, Dallas L. Shearer thanked the Lord he was on the American side.
Shearer was one of five Vietnam veterans who received Quilts of Valor Thursday from the Heartland Quilts of Valor group at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial. Honored with him were Harry Miles, Donald Barner, Montie Fuller and Donald Hazen. All are from North Platte except Barner, who lives in Wallace.
Shearer was drafted into the Army in 1971 and then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served from 1972 to 1978 and was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant. After basic training, he was assigned to the 3rd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force Pacific, with temporary assignment duty to Company M 9th Marine Division for MAG 15, TF Delta, in January 1973.
Shearer’s awards included the National Defense Service Ribbon, Vietnam Service Ribbon, Expert Rifleman Medal, Expert Pistol Medal and five meritorious promotions from E-2 to E-6.
Miles served in the U.S. Navy from September 1969 to April 1971. He was sent to Naval Support Activity Mid-South Base, Millington, Tennessee, then to Great Lakes Naval Training Station.
From there he was deployed to a Little Creek, Virginia, base for PBR (river patrol boat) training. Miles was aboard the tank landing ship USS Terrebonne Parish (LST-1156), nicknamed the “T-Bone.” His duty stations included a Mediterranean cruise and Vietnam.
Barner served in the U.S. Navy from May 1969 to July 1973. He was assigned to the USS Richard E. Kraus (DD-849), where he was trained to be a sonar technician as well as other duties. Barner received Good Conduct and Vietnam medals.
He said his memories are of all the countries he went to and how poor the people were compared to America. Barner said, “It was an honor to serve our country and to be a patriot.”
Fuller volunteered for the draft in March 1967. He attended jump school at Fort Benning, Georgia, before being assigned to the U.S. Army, 101st Airborne Division. He was airlifted, along with 10,000 101st men, from Fort Campbell to Saigon, Vietnam, in December 1967.
Fuller returned from combat in December 1968 with the rank of sergeant E-5. Medals he received included two Purple Hearts and three Bronze Stars — two with “V” for valor.
Hazen served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1967 to 1970. He went to combat and machine gun training and qualification camp at Pendleton, California.
After doing jungle training in Okinawa, Hazen served two tours of duty in Vietnam.
His Primary Marksman Instructor status took him to Paris Island Marine Corps Base Beaufort, South Carolina, from 1969 to 1970. While there, Hazen had the highest qualifying platoon to graduate from Paris Island up to that time.
On his first of three R&R trips to Sydney, Australia, in 1967, Hazen was mildly excited to sit down to dinner in a restaurant and use “real” silverware, particularly a fork, he said.
During Operation Napoleon, Hazen and Company C were heavily engaged by a reinforced North Vietnamese company. The second platoon was pinned down by a crossfire of heavy enemy automatic weapons and small arms fire. Hazen was a machine-gun squad leader with the third platoon.
Upon reaching the dismount point, Hazen took a machine gun and advanced beyond the point elements of his platoon. He personally destroyed three enemy bunkers, enabling his platoon to sweep through the remaining enemy positions.
Hazen received numerous awards including a Silver Star for courage under fire.