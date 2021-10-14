Watch now: North Platte woman opens Scripture-themed Serenity Coffee Shop inspired by prayer

A conversation with a friend spawned the idea that led Michelle King to open the Serenity Coffee Shop.
Her mother’s favorite prayer was the Serenity Prayer, and King wanted a way to honor her.
“My mom was a recovering alcoholic for 27 years,” King said. “I was doing a fast one day with my friend Suzette and I just felt God tell me that I needed to do something with Serenity.”
Harvest Christian Fellowship Pastor Jeremy Rinke introduced King to someone from Deborah’s Legacy to give her advice on starting a nonprofit. However, King decided to create a business instead.
“I love coffee so I was like, why not a Serenity Coffee Shop,” King said. “I called Deborah’s Legacy and they said, did we tell you that we’re going to be roasting coffee.”
That solidified King’s plans to move forward with the coffee shop idea, although the coffee roasting project is still in the works for Deborah’s Legacy, she said.
“I want to give 10% to them because they help women who are trying to get away from drugs or alcohol and things like that and they’ve lost their kids,” King said.
Another aspect of her business is to help someone in the community once a month.
“It doesn’t matter who they are or their situation, if they need help financially, I want to give four hours to them,” King said. “Whatever money I raise in those four hours goes to them.”
In keeping with her faith, King has named each of her coffee drinks accordingly.
“All of my coffee drinks are named after Scripture, because I want to get more of God out there,” King said. “I really feel like Jesus wants to be out there more now.”
While she was figuring out how to get her idea to reality, King started working with Nu Skin products.
“(Through that business), I met a lady who owned the house that I live in now,” King said. “I bought the house from her and she knew the lady that used to own this food truck.”
King purchased the food truck, and after trying one location, she wanted a place where she could generate more traffic.
“I called Commercial Investments, and he said he had this one spot,” King said. “I went and looked at it and he told me the price and I said, gosh, I don’t know.”
It was suggested that King bring her food truck to the location and try it out first. King moved her food truck to its present location at 502 Rodeo Road, across from Zeller Motors.
King started taking her food truck to events Aug. 30 and moved to the current location Oct. 5.
The business is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We’ve gotten more traffic here, so hopefully we’ll get to move into the building behind us,” King said.
She said she has several events lined up for November and December for the food truck. The business will offer more than coffee.
“Here and there we’ll do food like chili, chili cheese dogs, hot dogs,” King said. “We also do ice cream, we do snow cones and we do some treats on the side sometimes like cinnamon rolls, breads and things like that.”
King said another hope is to create job opportunities.
“The goal is to help provide a job for women to get back into the work world for a first-time job when they are ready,” King said. “The other goal and I feel the most important is to spread the love of Jesus with just a cup of coffee.”