Watch now: North Platte woman opens Scripture-themed Serenity Coffee Shop inspired by prayer

A conversation with a friend spawned the idea that led Michelle King to open the Serenity Coffee Shop.

Her mother’s favorite prayer was the Serenity Prayer, and King wanted a way to honor her.

“My mom was a recovering alcoholic for 27 years,” King said. “I was doing a fast one day with my friend Suzette and I just felt God tell me that I needed to do something with Serenity.”

Harvest Christian Fellowship Pastor Jeremy Rinke introduced King to someone from Deborah’s Legacy to give her advice on starting a nonprofit. However, King decided to create a business instead.

“I love coffee so I was like, why not a Serenity Coffee Shop,” King said. “I called Deborah’s Legacy and they said, did we tell you that we’re going to be roasting coffee.”

That solidified King’s plans to move forward with the coffee shop idea, although the coffee roasting project is still in the works for Deborah’s Legacy, she said.

“I want to give 10% to them because they help women who are trying to get away from drugs or alcohol and things like that and they’ve lost their kids,” King said.

Another aspect of her business is to help someone in the community once a month.