Watch now: North Platte woman's bilingual internet radio station set go live Saturday

Adi Fernandez has converted the basement of a single-story structure on her parents’ property on West Front Street into a dream studio.
The space, recently remodeled with light-blue painted walls, is the home for Radio X, an internet-based Hispanic station that will broadcast in both English and Spanish.
She plans to go live with the station on radioxnp.com Saturday. The programming will consist of local and Latin American news along with Latin music from her personal collection.
“It was just a dream a year ago where I was just talking about it to my co-workers (at North Platte Head Start),” the 29-year-old said Wednesday afternoon. “It was, ‘yeah, yeah, yeah’ at first, but as time went on, they were like, ‘Oh, wow. She is serious about it.’ It took about a year of planning and praying about it until we hit a set date for (the station launch) to happen.”
Fernandez, who sits at a desk with a computer monitor and microphone in the studio, will be on the air for a few hours on Saturday and plans to do stints in both the morning and afternoon or early evening each day after that.
Fernandez is no longer a Head Start teacher. The station has her full-time focus now.
She created the website for the station through Wix.com and also has a Facebook page (@radioxnp) with a link to her site. She also came up with the business plan.
She also plans to sell advertising for the station. The ads at first will just be in-house generated, but Fernandez has approached businesses in North Platte and some area communities to gauge their interest.
“We went to Lexington yesterday to pass out some flyers and things (for the station),” she said.
“Lexington is a big Hispanic community, and with it being a Spanish station, I think there, Grand Island, Kearney and (North Platte) are my main focuses.”
Fernandez’s family is from Michoacan, Mexico, and they moved to North Platte from California when she was in middle school.
She said the idea for the station came from her family’s love of music and entrepreneurial spirit.
Her father is a guitarist, keyboardist and drummer, and there have been family businesses including cleaning, landscaping and restaurants.
“I’m kind of taking both the music and the business (backgrounds) and mixing it together,” Fernandez said.
She initially thought about a career in the medical field but decided against it. This weekend will mark her first time as a broadcaster.
“I’m really nervous about it,” Fernandez admitted, “but we’re hoping for the best and I truly do believe this is going to go well. I have a good support system — my family and my husband. It’s amazing.”
Fernandez said Radio X addresses a musical and news need for the local Hispanic population. But beyond the Spanish-English station, Fernandez wants to use her bilingual skills to assist individuals who need help translating letters or have general communication questions.
“They can come in here or they can call me and I will help them as much as I can with the language barriers,” Fernandez said. “I want to help people with that.”
She hopes to build up listeners with a monthly contest called La Plata or “The Money.” Individuals will have the opportunity to buy a raffle ticket for $5 at the start of each month, beginning in June. The winner will be drawn at the end of the month.
Her long-term goal is to purchase a radio antenna for the station with an FM station. Fernandez said the cost is an issue as the permit fee alone is $15,000.
“You’ve got to start somewhere, and this is where we are with it being online in my parents’ basement,” Fernandez said. “Eventually we want to further it down the road.”
There are other plans for the current space as well: turning a small area behind the room into a recording studio with soundproofing material on the walls and carpeting on the floor.
“My brother knows a couple people that do singing and rapping and are interested in renting out the space for a couple hours,” Fernandez said, “but we still need to buy a couple things, so I think the studio part is going to be a little bit before we can get that open.