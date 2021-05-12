Watch now: North Platte woman's bilingual internet radio station set go live Saturday

Fernandez said Radio X addresses a musical and news need for the local Hispanic population. But beyond the Spanish-English station, Fernandez wants to use her bilingual skills to assist individuals who need help translating letters or have general communication questions.

“They can come in here or they can call me and I will help them as much as I can with the language barriers,” Fernandez said. “I want to help people with that.”

She hopes to build up listeners with a monthly contest called La Plata or “The Money.” Individuals will have the opportunity to buy a raffle ticket for $5 at the start of each month, beginning in June. The winner will be drawn at the end of the month.

Her long-term goal is to purchase a radio antenna for the station with an FM station. Fernandez said the cost is an issue as the permit fee alone is $15,000.

“You’ve got to start somewhere, and this is where we are with it being online in my parents’ basement,” Fernandez said. “Eventually we want to further it down the road.”

There are other plans for the current space as well: turning a small area behind the room into a recording studio with soundproofing material on the walls and carpeting on the floor.