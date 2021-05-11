Watch now: North Platte's Buffalo Bill Ranch welcomes bison born Monday

There is a new addition at the Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park.

A bison calf was born about 9 a.m. Monday, was walking within 15 to 20 minutes and joins its mother (P.B.), father (Taco) and 2-year-old sister in their home pen on the ranch.

“I checked on her last night and she was out running around (in the pen),” said park superintendent Adam Jones. “She’s getting along real well, it’s kind of nice. (She’s) feeding OK.”

The calf spent Tuesday morning hiding in a hay pile, resting between its parents and walking closely by the protective P.B., who emitted a series of warning snorts directed at onlookers outside the pen’s fencing.

P.B. has even kept the park employees at a distance.

“She’s always kind of snarly,” Jones said. “Even though (the adults) know us and we feed them and do all that stuff, they are still wild. They are not pets.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The calf is nameless, but Jones said the park will host a naming event on its Facebook page. The contest will run until May 21, and Jones said a prize will be awarded for the winning name submission.

“I’m already getting some different suggestions (e-mailed),” Jones said. “We’ll see how (the contest) goes.”