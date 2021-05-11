Watch now: North Platte's Buffalo Bill Ranch welcomes bison born Monday

There is a new addition at the Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park.
A bison calf was born about 9 a.m. Monday, was walking within 15 to 20 minutes and joins its mother (P.B.), father (Taco) and 2-year-old sister in their home pen on the ranch.
“I checked on her last night and she was out running around (in the pen),” said park superintendent Adam Jones. “She’s getting along real well, it’s kind of nice. (She’s) feeding OK.”
The calf spent Tuesday morning hiding in a hay pile, resting between its parents and walking closely by the protective P.B., who emitted a series of warning snorts directed at onlookers outside the pen’s fencing.
P.B. has even kept the park employees at a distance.
“She’s always kind of snarly,” Jones said. “Even though (the adults) know us and we feed them and do all that stuff, they are still wild. They are not pets.”
The calf is nameless, but Jones said the park will host a naming event on its Facebook page. The contest will run until May 21, and Jones said a prize will be awarded for the winning name submission.
“I’m already getting some different suggestions (e-mailed),” Jones said. “We’ll see how (the contest) goes.”
He added that a veterinarian will give the newborn a checkup within the next week, which coincides with an annual visit for the three adults. Jones said no one has been able to get close enough to the calf to verify its sex, but the general consensus is that it’s a female.
“I’m fairly certain of it,” Jones said. “I just gave a (school) tour (Tuesday morning) where the teacher is actually on a cattle ranch. We’re in agreement that it is a heifer. So until I can verify it differently, it is a female.”
The newborn is one of four calves for P.B., including the 2-year-old that is nameless but that Jones calls “Gypsy.”
The oldest calf was transferred to another farm, and one died last year shortly after its birth. The gestation period for a bison is 281 to 334 days.
Jones said a goal is to expand the bison pen toward the west of its present location at the ranch. It is not clear whether more bison would be added.
The pen’s current inhabitants should be a popular attraction for visitors to the state park, especially the calf.
“(The bison) are good and that’s why they are here, for people to come out and enjoy and learn about,” Jones said. “(People should) come out and look at them. Just again, be respectful. All three of the older ones will protect that calf.”