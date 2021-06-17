Watch now: North Platte's Duane Deterding recognized for his volunteerism at Nebraskaland Days' Golden Games

This year’s Shawna Tatman Memorial Golden Senior Award recipient, Duane Deterding, expressed his surprise and appreciation for his selection.

A former Lincoln County sheriff, past county commissioner and community volunteer, Deterding received his award Thursday morning at the opening ceremonies of Nebraskaland Days’ Golden Games.

“I wasn’t surprised — I’m totally shocked,” Deterding said. “I can’t believe this. I am so thankful and so proud. I know there’s a lot of people who deserve this more than I do.”

Tatman was the North Platte Senior Center director and died unexpectedly in February 2019. The award is given in honor of her longtime work at the center.

“When we nominate someone, we look at what they’ve done in their careers,” said Dana Songster, RSVP director, “then (we look) at after they’ve retired. And we have a lot of people who nominated Duane for his volunteerism.”

She said everyone was excited to have the event back after a year off due to COVID-19.

“We’re really thankful to have Golden Games this year and get back to normal,” Songster said.