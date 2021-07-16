Watch now: North Platte's Prairie Arts Center expands to offer ceramics activities

Creating new opportunities for art helps expand the mission of the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.. in North Platte.

Holly Carlini, executive director, said there have been a lot of inquiries about a ceramics program.

“So, we were just to the point of why not, let’s try it and see how that will go,” Carlini said. “People can come in on Fridays, it’s an open studio from 1 to 4 p.m.”

She said registration is not necessary, but folks can just drop in anytime during the class hours. Participants pick their projects that range from $10 to $50 each.

“They sit down and paint their pottery — the paint is actually glaze,” Carlini said. “They can customize it to anything they would like or we have stencils and we have somebody there who can help them.”

The projects are left at the PAC and Carlini said the staff fires the ceramics for the creator to pick up at a later date. The class is ongoing and Carlini is expecting to expand the open class hours to include some evenings and weekends.

“Not everybody can make it on Friday,” Carlini said.

She said there are special ceramics classes as well.