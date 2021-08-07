Watch now: North Platte's Rail Days at home in August weekend

Parker won an enthusiastic second from Jim Griffin, the Lincoln County Historical Museum’s director-curator, whose annual fundraising Corn Feed coincided with Rail Days as it did in 2019.

Corn Feed volunteers welcomed steady lines throughout Saturday’s lunch hour, with visitors scattering across the museum’s historical village grounds to eat their corn, pulled pork, baked beans and coleslaw.

“The turnout has blown away any of our previous turnouts,” Griffin said, turning away from a cob-filled tub. “We are prepared for the corn and prepared for the pork, (but) we are having to get other supplies here quickly.”

Paul Sorvino, who moved to North Platte a year ago from South Carolina, included the Corn Feed in a busy Rail Days itinerary for his visiting mother, Diana.

“We just went to the Big Boy and to Cody Park” so his mother could see retired U.P. “Challenger” No. 3977 there, Paul said.

“It’s been a pleasant visit so far. Very nice,” added Diana, who came up from her home on South Carolina’s Hilton Head Island. But “I hear it gets cold here, so I won’t stay here.”

Her son has, however.