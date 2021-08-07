Watch now: North Platte's Rail Days at home in August weekend

North Platte Rail Days may just have found its ideal weekend.
Local and national train fans filled up parking lots and mingled all over town Saturday. Canteen District visitors were rewarded with even closer views of Union Pacific “Big Boy” No. 4014 than during its arrival Friday.
The three-day festival concludes Sunday, with Big Boy’s 8 a.m. departure followed by an 11 a.m. Fox Theatre showing of Cecil B. DeMille’s “Union Pacific” and a 2 p.m. U.P. retiree ice cream social at the D&N Event Center.
A 4 to 7 p.m. downtown “Canteen Cook-Off Challenge” caps Rail Days, which moved from September to August to accommodate the second of Big Boy’s 2019 North Platte stopovers after six years of restoration.
After going virtual-only in 2020 due to COVID-19, Rail Days’ local organizers found their confirmation — with Big Boy admittedly offering a big assist — that keeping their festival a month earlier paid off.
“In 2019, we had to move it to August because that’s when the Big Boy was coming,” said a busy but happy Kirsten Parker, executive director of the Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center.
“We learned it’s actually better for us and our staff. We get more kids because it’s not in school. So we’re really pleased with having it in August.”
Parker won an enthusiastic second from Jim Griffin, the Lincoln County Historical Museum’s director-curator, whose annual fundraising Corn Feed coincided with Rail Days as it did in 2019.
Corn Feed volunteers welcomed steady lines throughout Saturday’s lunch hour, with visitors scattering across the museum’s historical village grounds to eat their corn, pulled pork, baked beans and coleslaw.
“The turnout has blown away any of our previous turnouts,” Griffin said, turning away from a cob-filled tub. “We are prepared for the corn and prepared for the pork, (but) we are having to get other supplies here quickly.”
Paul Sorvino, who moved to North Platte a year ago from South Carolina, included the Corn Feed in a busy Rail Days itinerary for his visiting mother, Diana.
“We just went to the Big Boy and to Cody Park” so his mother could see retired U.P. “Challenger” No. 3977 there, Paul said.
“It’s been a pleasant visit so far. Very nice,” added Diana, who came up from her home on South Carolina’s Hilton Head Island. But “I hear it gets cold here, so I won’t stay here.”
Her son has, however.
Paul Sorvino said he came to North Platte as “a good place to hide out from the pandemic. The cheapest rent I could find, you know?”
But he wound up substitute-teaching in North Platte’s schools and is now working on a master’s degree online. Now he says: “I was on a long road trip, stopped here and never left.”
Bailey Yard continued to draw plentiful observation-deck viewers and ground-level bus-tour customers to a bustling Golden Spike Tower.
Pint-sized engineers roamed a wooden train and got their faces painted in the courtyard during the Spike’s afternoon Kidz Fest.
Parked at one of the tables were Angel Sommer of Merna and Julie Swanson of Sutherland, Iowa. The latter said they had just introduced each other when a Telegraph reporter showed up.
“We came to see Big Boy,” said Sommer, who came with her husband, Kevin, and their 3-year-old son and 11-month-old daughter.
“I have a little boy who has a conductor’s hat over there who likes trains, engines, cabooses.”
Swanson, who grew up in McCook, said Big Boy likewise brought her to North Platte. “My children love trains, so we came to see it.”
A 3 p.m. String Beans concert, a fundraiser for the North Platte Area Children’s Museum, capped the Spike’s afternoon schedule. An evening “Taste of Nebraska” event and a second night of twilight Bailey viewing followed.
Those lured downtown by Big Boy found that U.P. workers had opened a fence gate and set up boundary rope and pylons so viewers could get closer to No. 4014.
That let U.P. Steam Shop “passenger conductor” Jim Leonard of Cheyenne, Wyoming, take onlookers’ questions about 10 feet in front of the world’s largest operating steam engine.
Leonard retired in 2004 from a 40-year train dispatching career with Union Pacific and other railroads. A recommendation from the late U.P. steam engineer Lynn Nystrom got him into the Steam Shop a year later, he said.
Leonard said he had a hand in No. 4014’s restoration but also is well acquainted with No. 844, U.P.’s never-retired “Living Legend” steamer, and the restored but currently mothballed Challenger No. 3985.
Since leaving Cheyenne Thursday on a month-long Big Boy tour, “the crowds are just as they were in 2019,” he said.
But they’re different — and much larger — compared with his earlier trips with U.P.’s steam fleet, Leonard added.
“When the 844 or other steam engines are around, you see a gentleman my age taking pictures with a camera and an understanding wife.”
That would be about it, he said. But “you take the Big Boy out, and you see families — mothers, fathers, grandpas, grandmas, kids. They want to see Big Boy. That’s what I like.”