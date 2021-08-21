Watch now: North Platte's Swan's Fine Home adds household items

Committed to helping customers find what they need and to keeping shopping local a priority, Swan’s Fine Home has added room for household items.

“I feel like finally the store has my flair and style,” said Libby Lashley, who purchased the North Platte store three years ago. “It’s been a process to get it to this point.”

In discussing growth with her employees, she decided to add the goods to keep revenue local, she said.

“We’ve done a lot with furniture and bringing in new styles of furniture and offering more contemporary, transitional furniture,” Lashley said. “In the back of my mind, I knew this little piece that we’re offering in (the new section) of the store was missing, and the staff thought that too.”

They talked about the lack of availability of quality goods.

“There’s nowhere to buy nice table top decor like nice linens, like upper-end gifts,” Lashley said. “There’s a lot of gift shops and that sort of thing in town, but fine wedding gifts can sometimes be a challenge.”

She said bridal registries have been unavailable after Herberger’s and other retail outlets closed.

Enter interior designer Jessica Painter, who moved to North Platte from Omaha.