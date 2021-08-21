Watch now: North Platte's Swan's Fine Home adds household items

Committed to helping customers find what they need and to keeping shopping local a priority, Swan’s Fine Home has added room for household items.
“I feel like finally the store has my flair and style,” said Libby Lashley, who purchased the North Platte store three years ago. “It’s been a process to get it to this point.”
In discussing growth with her employees, she decided to add the goods to keep revenue local, she said.
“We’ve done a lot with furniture and bringing in new styles of furniture and offering more contemporary, transitional furniture,” Lashley said. “In the back of my mind, I knew this little piece that we’re offering in (the new section) of the store was missing, and the staff thought that too.”
They talked about the lack of availability of quality goods.
“There’s nowhere to buy nice table top decor like nice linens, like upper-end gifts,” Lashley said. “There’s a lot of gift shops and that sort of thing in town, but fine wedding gifts can sometimes be a challenge.”
She said bridal registries have been unavailable after Herberger’s and other retail outlets closed.
Enter interior designer Jessica Painter, who moved to North Platte from Omaha.
“I didn’t bring a lot of my stuff, I got rid of a lot,” Painter said of the move. “Some of the things I didn’t think about was like cutting boards and plates and cups, little stuff like that, being able to go somewhere and know, I need this and I can buy it here, as opposed to waiting a week or more to buy it online.”
Painter said she was so passionate about the idea that she took on remodeling a room inside Swan’s to house the products.
“I was a general contractor in Omaha before COVID,” Painter said. “I did more like budget kitchen flips, tile, epoxy work and countertops and stuff like that and a lot of painting.”
Lashley said Painter had the knowledge and experience to do the remodel.
“When we were talking about taking down the drop ceiling, I had no idea how to do that,” Lashley said. “Jessica said, ‘I can do that.’ I said, ‘If you want to do it, go for it.’”
They tried to find a contractor to do the work, but none was available on a timely basis.
“I did the wall repair, painting, I ripped out the ceiling, had to rip out all the old flooring,” Painter said. “All that I did myself just because we would have had to wait another two months to open.”
Once the space was completed, they brought in the product.
“A lot of people like to touch and feel things, certainly furniture,” Lashley said. “There is a big difference in quality of furniture, and even what we offer in (the new room), it’s nice, it’s good quality.”
She said although the price point is a bit higher, it won’t “break the bank.”
“When we shopped for what was going into the store, it was really important for me to not duplicate what others are doing,” Lashley said. “There’s enough vendors out there, I don’t want the same things you can find in other stores.”
Lashley said retailers do work with one another to encourage people to stay local when shopping.
“At Swan’s, there are things price-point-wise we’re going to be higher,” Painter said, “but the quality of what we carry here is just a different level.”
Painter said customer service is community-focused and community-driven.
“My business philosophy is we’re here to serve the customer,” Lashley said. “Don and Kay Lucas, who owned the store before I did, they ran the store with integrity and honesty and fairness, and that’s what I’ve carried over.”
Swan’s website is swansfinehome.com and the store is at 420 E. Fourth St.