Watch now: On the lookout for American burying beetles southeast of North Platte

Even before lifting the plywood lid off the plastic bucket embedded in the ground, the sickly sweet smell of decay is thick in the air early Thursday morning in the Loess Canyons.
Then again, it could be the fresh-by-comparison bucket of dead rats riding in the back of Andy Moore’s pickup truck.
The coordinating wildlife biologist with Pheasants and Quail Forever is checking traps for the threatened carrion beetles Nicrophorus americanus, American burying beetles, with University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate student Alison Ludwig.
The pair were part of a group conducting a yearly survey in Loess Canyons to assess the American burying beetle population there.
On Thursday, Ludwig and Moore had tagged and written down data on 20 previously untrapped ABBs by the end of their nine-trap, 100-mile route — a pretty typical result for this week, according to Moore. The overall catch this year has been about average, or maybe a little lower, he noted.
The survey consists of three routes, each with about nine traps, but on their central route, Ludwig and Moore will catch “magnitudes more than the other routes” in the east and west.
While the survey provides important information, conducting it is not for the faint of heart.
Five gallon plastic buckets are placed in a hole in the ground and then baited with what the Fish and Wildlife Service’s range-wide presence/absence survey guidance call “ripened” rats — carrion that has been stored in airtight containers outside and left there until it emits a “pungent” odor for the ABBs to detect. When opening the trap, the surveyors lift the rat out by its tail, tapping it gently against the sides of the bucket to dislodge any beetles buried in it. Sometimes, other bugs are in there, too.
“The worst part of this for me is when the maggots show up (in the rats), and the fleas that come off the beetles. Because I just itch all morning,” Moore said while he recorded Ludwig’s findings. The two traded off who checked the trap and who recorded the results.
They only count the carrion beetles, explained Ludwig, and the ABBs are the only ones who get tagged if they’re in there. If the ABB already has a tag, they note it in their data. Untagged ABBs have their age and gender recorded as well as measurements: mandible to wing casing, mandible to end of the abdomen, and the width of the pronotum, or the shield on its back.
Then, they attach a tag with a dot of super glue, and release the beetle down the road.
According to Ludwig, the tag stays on for about a week, just long enough for the survey. But it could pose problems for next year’s survey.
“If we tag a young one today, we might actually catch it a year from now and not know because the tag has fallen off,” she said.
Though the survey has been ongoing since around 2005, Ludwig has been participating in it since 2018, when she began her graduate program. Ludwig is studying how landscape change affects the ABB population.
Knowing the beetles’ populations isn’t just important ecologically.
“When it comes to endangered species, there are benefits to having them around. It brings in a lot of cost-share money for the local landowners,” Moore said. “It helps us treat a resource concern, which is cedar encroachment. There’s a lot of good that’s come from it."
While it’s hot, smelly work, Ludwig appreciates it and the memories she’ll take away.
“My favorite memories and stuff from just years of trapping are when people pull over and talk, and they’re interested. I’ve had ranchers tell me stories about carrion beetles on their properties, I’ve been able to show carrion beetles to kids and their mom and stuff. I get to see them interested. To me, that’s what really makes it fun — when the community gets to be more supportive and appreciate that they have this really unique insect in their backyards, basically.”
