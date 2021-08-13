Watch now: On the lookout for American burying beetles southeast of North Platte

Even before lifting the plywood lid off the plastic bucket embedded in the ground, the sickly sweet smell of decay is thick in the air early Thursday morning in the Loess Canyons.

Then again, it could be the fresh-by-comparison bucket of dead rats riding in the back of Andy Moore’s pickup truck.

The coordinating wildlife biologist with Pheasants and Quail Forever is checking traps for the threatened carrion beetles Nicrophorus americanus, American burying beetles, with University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate student Alison Ludwig.

The pair were part of a group conducting a yearly survey in Loess Canyons to assess the American burying beetle population there.

On Thursday, Ludwig and Moore had tagged and written down data on 20 previously untrapped ABBs by the end of their nine-trap, 100-mile route — a pretty typical result for this week, according to Moore. The overall catch this year has been about average, or maybe a little lower, he noted.

The survey consists of three routes, each with about nine traps, but on their central route, Ludwig and Moore will catch “magnitudes more than the other routes” in the east and west.

While the survey provides important information, conducting it is not for the faint of heart.