Watch now: Participants compete in Cowboy Kickball, Cowboy Cornhole tournaments
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Bailey Lehr crowned Miss Rodeo Nebraska, hours after sister Brooke named Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska
Bailey Lehr, 20, won four of the eight individual awards that were given to candidates based on their performances throughout the pageant.
Chief Hudson’s effective date of retirement is planned for November 2, 2021, allowing time for transition with the Police Department before his departure.
A North Platte business’s application for a conditional use permit on behalf of Hastings horse-racing interests has been pulled from the City Council’s July 6 agenda, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said Monday.
Prospect Enterprises LLC of North Platte is seeking a city conditional use permit for a horse track “and associated improvements” on 73.58 acres between I-80 and East Walker Road.
The dog was severely malnourished and weighed just 5 pounds when it was taken to Tender Hearts Veterinary Center.
Patience paid off for Brooke Lehr in the end.
North Platte man to serve up to six years in state prison after methamphetamine found during 2020 traffic stop
In Lincoln County District Court, Bryan L. Kayser said he was interested in getting help with his drug addiction, adding, “This jail stuff is not what it is cracked up to be.”
What started as a donation to honor Paige Teets grew into an unforgettable Father's Day afternoon at North Platte's Cody Park
Many patrons of Cody Park Rides and Concessions continued to “pay it forward” in honor of Paige Teets, who died in February of multiple myeloma and myelodysplastic syndromes.
A Sutherland couple who have been involved with the Sutherland Rodeo for more than 30 years were awarded the Trail Boss Award Saturday.
A 24-year old Omaha man was injured in a jet ski collision about 4 p.m. Monday at Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area in Keith County.