Watch now: Participants show off their hard work during Lincoln County Fair goat show

The bleats of goats welcomed spectators while exhibitors prepared their animals for the 2021 goat show Thursday afternoon at the Lincoln County Fair.
Fans were on full blast to try to combat the heat of the show barn as competition started with goat senior showmanship.
“I enjoy showing off your hard work, showing how well you worked and trained them,” Matthew Bruns, 17, of North Platte, said.
Bruns received the champion showmanship ribbon for the senior division. He started showing by following in the footsteps of his older brother, who showed in previous years, and Matthew has participated in the goat show for about eight years.
“Mostly experience,” Bruns said, sharing what he’s learned over the years. “What you’ve done wrong and what you’ve done right, and just keep doing what you’re doing.”
This year without masks, Bruns said, it has been much easier to work with the animals.
Showmanship included both dairy and meat goats, before the show branched off into specific events for dairy and meat goats.
Most 4-H members compete in a number of events. Kim Lipinski, a North Platte 4-H mom, shared how her kids choose their events and what she hopes her kids get from participating.
“I don’t really force them to do anything,” Lipinski said. “We actually go through the list and they get to decide what they’re going to do, and then I just help them.”
One of her daughters, Lexus, listed off the shows she was participating in this year — chickens and goats. Lexus said she is already planning to participate in the rabbit show next year.
For the goats, Lexus received a blue ribbon in the junior showmanship division and her younger sister, Eleanor, earned a participation ribbon in the Clover Kids showmanship division.
Eleanor said she enjoys showing her goat, Leia, as she held onto Leia tightly. Eleanor said one time Leia got out and ran. Even while showing, Eleanor kept the tight hold on her goat.
“I think the most important thing is to understand that they’re not competing against anybody,” Kim Lipinski said. “It’s just themselves. That’s who they’re competing against is themselves, and I don’t want them to grow up thinking ‘I have to be better.’ It’s ‘I didn’t do so good last year, so this year I’m going to change.’”