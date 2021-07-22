Watch now: Participants show off their hard work during Lincoln County Fair goat show

The bleats of goats welcomed spectators while exhibitors prepared their animals for the 2021 goat show Thursday afternoon at the Lincoln County Fair.

Fans were on full blast to try to combat the heat of the show barn as competition started with goat senior showmanship.

“I enjoy showing off your hard work, showing how well you worked and trained them,” Matthew Bruns, 17, of North Platte, said.

Bruns received the champion showmanship ribbon for the senior division. He started showing by following in the footsteps of his older brother, who showed in previous years, and Matthew has participated in the goat show for about eight years.

“Mostly experience,” Bruns said, sharing what he’s learned over the years. “What you’ve done wrong and what you’ve done right, and just keep doing what you’re doing.”

This year without masks, Bruns said, it has been much easier to work with the animals.

Showmanship included both dairy and meat goats, before the show branched off into specific events for dairy and meat goats.

Most 4-H members compete in a number of events. Kim Lipinski, a North Platte 4-H mom, shared how her kids choose their events and what she hopes her kids get from participating.