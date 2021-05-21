Watch now: Paws on the Platte debuts 2021's pack of pups

Paws-itive Partners counts on funds raised through Paws on the Platte to further its cause to promote responsible pet ownership.

The first event took place in 2018 and the fiberglass dogs were auctioned to raise funds for the organization. There were 27 dogs that first year.

This is the second year the event will take place. The 25 statues of the 2021 dog pack was on display Friday in the Patty Birge Room at the Neville Center for the Performing Arts.

Barb Kelsey, co-coordinator for Paws on the Platte, said the event is one of the largest fundraisers for Paws-itive Partners in North Platte. Jo Mayber is also a co-coordinator of Paws on the Platte.

“It’s our big fundraiser that we do to fund all of the programs we sponsor throughout North Platte,” Kelsey said. “We only planned on doing (Paws on the Platte) once, but we got so much positive feedback from the one we did three years ago that we just had to do it again.”

This year’s pack includes an Elvis dog named “Hound Dog” and a blue-collar worker dog that has a lantern that lights up.

“Whitetail’s (Screen Print) dog has actual bicycle handlebars with tassels that hang off of it,” Kelsey said.