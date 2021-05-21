Watch now: Paws on the Platte debuts 2021's pack of pups

Paws-itive Partners counts on funds raised through Paws on the Platte to further its cause to promote responsible pet ownership.
The first event took place in 2018 and the fiberglass dogs were auctioned to raise funds for the organization. There were 27 dogs that first year.
This is the second year the event will take place. The 25 statues of the 2021 dog pack was on display Friday in the Patty Birge Room at the Neville Center for the Performing Arts.
Barb Kelsey, co-coordinator for Paws on the Platte, said the event is one of the largest fundraisers for Paws-itive Partners in North Platte. Jo Mayber is also a co-coordinator of Paws on the Platte.
“It’s our big fundraiser that we do to fund all of the programs we sponsor throughout North Platte,” Kelsey said. “We only planned on doing (Paws on the Platte) once, but we got so much positive feedback from the one we did three years ago that we just had to do it again.”
This year’s pack includes an Elvis dog named “Hound Dog” and a blue-collar worker dog that has a lantern that lights up.
“Whitetail’s (Screen Print) dog has actual bicycle handlebars with tassels that hang off of it,” Kelsey said.
The fiberglass dogs are very lightweight and cost about $350 each.
“We went out and found sponsors to pay for all the costs,” Kelsey said. “So many citizens and businesses stepped up to do that.”
The first event saw several of the dogs sell for $3,000 to $4,000 each.
“We were very excited because we didn’t know what to expect that first year,” Kelsey said. “We were overwhelmingly surprised.”
Paws-itive Partners, Kelsey said, is important because “we believe every pet should be spayed/neutered to help cut down on the pet population.”
She said North Platte has a very difficult time keeping the pet population controlled.
“Our main objective is to help get all pets spayed and neutered and then we have also graduated into rescuing dogs and cats,” Kelsey said. “Perhaps an owner goes into a nursing home or passes away, so there’s kind of a void that needs to be filled.”
Paws-itive Partners takes those pets on, fosters them and finds homes for them.
“All that costs money because we always make sure they spayed and neutered and are current on their vaccinations,” Kelsey said. “If they need dental cleaning, we take care of that, and they’re all micro-chipped.”
She said that adds up to $300 per animal.
The dog statues will be on display throughout North Platte until the auction July 23 at Pals Brewing Company.
The facebook.com/pawsitivepartners page offers updates to the programs as well as locations where the dogs will be on display.
