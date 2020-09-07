Gary White’s approach to pitching horseshoes is rather simple.
It consists of wearing a glove to protect your throwing hand from potential blisters, and following through to the stake on every pitch.
It is a system that has paid off for the Arnold native, who has played the game since je was a teen.
Last year he finished second in Class B in the state tournament in North Platte.
He was on target in this year’s competition in Columbus but couldn’t match the previous
state performance.
“I out-threw my opponents with ringers but they out-pointed me,” White said. “I only ended up winning one game but that’s the way it goes.”
He was in Paxton on Monday afternoon for the tournament that is part of the village’s Labor Day weekend celebration.
“With this game, you get what you put into it,” said White as he warmed up for the tournament.
Down just a few lanes away, Julie Hughes was getting ready for the competition as well.
The Ogallala resident said she has been throwing, “on and off for the last six years.”
She doesn’t consider herself a serious player and quick to answer when asked if there is a secret to the game.
“I’m sure there is but I don’t know it,” Hughes said with a laugh.
The tournament at the village park was one of the final events for the weekend Labor Day celebration along with a lunch and a series of games and activities at the site for kids.
The day began with a parade that had nearly 40 entrants. The group, which started from the Paxton High School parking lot, included riders on horses and drivers on tractors on in law enforcement and emergency response vehicles as well as in renovated and classic cars.
MaKenzi Spurgin, one of the event’s coordinators, said there 10 local businesses had entrants which is a high mark for the parade.
The weekend celebration had the theme of “Everyday Heroes” and kicked off with a sand volleyball tournament on Saturday.
The weekend also included a golf scramble, a men’s softball tournament as well as a softball game between the village’s city and country residents.
There was a movie night in the village park as well where people gathered again on Monday to close out this year’s version of the festival that has been a part of Paxton for more than three decades overall.
“It’s a small town and we are just enjoying everything (about the weekend),” Spurgin said. “Most of (the crowd) is kids who have graduated from here, their parents still live here and they come, back with their families. It’s really what small-town America is about right now. Just having a nice celebration.”
