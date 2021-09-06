Watch now: Paxton celebrates Labor Day with sweet corn eating contest

PAXTON — It came down to roughly half an ear of corn.
That was the difference between first and second place in Monday’s sweet corn eating contest as the weekend-long Labor Day celebration wrapped up in Paxton.
High school freshman Noah Connick edged sophomore Kaden Weaver in a one-minute overtime period after the two tied with four cobs of corn consumed in the initial two-minute round.
Both consumed three additional cobs of corn in the “corn-off” and Connick got halfway through a fourth.
His winning strategy?
“Don’t chew the corn, just swallow it because it’s small enough,” Connick said. He was awarded a cob-shaped hat with the words “Corn Champ” emblazoned on it.
The contest was among the final activities that were scheduled through the afternoon at the city park after a parade in the morning.
The festival kicked off on Friday and carried the slogan of “Blast from the Past: Bringing Hometown Back.”
The corn competitors consisted solely of kids and teenagers as adults stood by and offered encouragement during the event.
Connick and Weaver proved to be the top of the field early on. Weaver admitted that winning wasn’t his primary reason to enter the competition.
“Honestly, I just came here for the free (corn),” Weaver said, “and then it kind of got serious with between me and (Connick). I actually never even intended on coming here (to the park) today. My sister kind of brought it up to me.”
His strategy was simple: Go fast and don’t stop.
“The moment you stop, you notice that you are stuffed,” Weaver said. “I just kept going and didn’t give (being full) a chance. It definitely was a different type of competition. I’m more of an arm-wrestler myself. I don’t do this type of stuff.”
Connick entered the contest two years ago with his brother, who beat him. A set of braces have forced his brother to sit out this year’s competition.
A chance for redemption was a reason why Connick entered the contest — but not the only one.
“I really like corn,” Connick said, “and this corn tasted
really good.”
While he has consumed at least seven cobs of corn in a single sitting before, Connick said he has never done so as fast as he did on Monday.
He went into the competition believing he had a good chance of winning, and was still hungry for more corn even after the initial two-minutes.
Connick and Weaver sat across from each other at a picnic table and went bite-for-bite for nearly the entire minute of overtime.
Weaver admitted he glanced across the table to see Connick’s progress.
“Oh yeah, a couple times,” Weaver said. “I think that’s where I messed up. I should have just kept going.”
Asked if was likely that he wouldn’t be in the mood for sweet corn for awhile now, Weaver nodded in response.
“Probably not,” he said.