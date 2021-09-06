Watch now: Paxton celebrates Labor Day with sweet corn eating contest

“Honestly, I just came here for the free (corn),” Weaver said, “and then it kind of got serious with between me and (Connick). I actually never even intended on coming here (to the park) today. My sister kind of brought it up to me.”

His strategy was simple: Go fast and don’t stop.

“The moment you stop, you notice that you are stuffed,” Weaver said. “I just kept going and didn’t give (being full) a chance. It definitely was a different type of competition. I’m more of an arm-wrestler myself. I don’t do this type of stuff.”

Connick entered the contest two years ago with his brother, who beat him. A set of braces have forced his brother to sit out this year’s competition.

A chance for redemption was a reason why Connick entered the contest — but not the only one.

“I really like corn,” Connick said, “and this corn tasted

really good.”

While he has consumed at least seven cobs of corn in a single sitting before, Connick said he has never done so as fast as he did on Monday.

He went into the competition believing he had a good chance of winning, and was still hungry for more corn even after the initial two-minutes.