Watch now: People gather outside administration building to protest North Platte Public Schools mask requirement
More than 50 people protested Wednesday afternoon in response to North Platte Public Schools’ requiring masks at Lincoln and Jefferson Elementary schools due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

People stood outside the McKinley Education Center on the curb along South Willow Street. A number of vehicles passing by honked or waved in support of the protesters, who held signs carrying messages including “My Child, My Choice,” “Unmask our Children” and “Let them Breathe.”

Earlier Wednesday, Tina Smith, director of communications for North Platte Public Schools, responded to a question about the planned protest.

“We support peaceful protesting on any situation that a person feels adamantly about as long as they maintain the rights of others in their protest,” Smith said during a media conference at McKinley Education Center.

The protest was organized Friday after NPPS announced the mask requirement because elementary schools had exceeded the 10% threshold of cases outlined in the district’s back to school plan.

