Watch now: People guide chickens through slaloms, loops and hoops at the Lincoln County Fair

How do you get a chicken to run an obstacle course?
Lure it along with the promise of earthworms.
That was one incentive used by the five 4-H competitors who took part in a chicken agility competition on Friday at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.
Dried mealworms were another popular option for the event in which Andrew Lott was crowned the grand champion.
Lott got the major ribbon, but the chickens were the stars in a competition that had the fowls run through a loop, then a tunnel, then up one side of a board and down the other.
Then the chickens had to stand in a hoop for five seconds before running down a board and negotiating a slalom of three posts before finishing through another loop.
A few chickens took a more scenic route of the course as they darted from their handler and were eventually chased down and caught. The birds were then carried back to where they left the course and allowed to continue. Connor Robertson’s dark brahma chicken, Bethany, was one that darted around the ring.
But Robertson took it in stride as Bethany made it through the final loop — eventually.
“My mom signs me up (for the event) like every year, and this is the first year I’ve got through the whole thing,” the 13-year-old said. “So, yeah.”
This is the fourth year the event has taken place during the Lincoln County Fair.
Fellow 4-H competitor Tom Moss is one of the originators of the event at the local level.
“One of my friends and I saw (the chicken agility) on a Facebook post and thought, ‘Heck, why don’t we do that?’ Then we threw (the idea) around for a year.”
Moss pitched the idea to the 4-H council and a club meeting as well as the Lincoln County Agriculture Society.
“It was just to make sure that they were all OK with it and then go from there,” Moss said. “Livestock (shows) get a little serious at times and this is one that (competitors) have fun no matter how you do in it. Every year we’ve had it, (the event) has just grown and grown.”
Moss has picked a different chicken in each of the four years he has competed in the event.
“I kind of use the one that is the most tame coming into the fair and then I wing it when I get in here,” Moss said.
On Friday he went with Rose and the duo completed the course. Moss has been a grand champion in the event before and said there is no real secret behind having an effective fowl.
“It just takes a lot of practice,” Moss said. “You just have to figure out what they’re going to follow you with.”
He used dried mealworms with his poultry partner and he said the plan “worked OK.”
He said he normally puts in some practice time with his chicken prior to the fair.
“This year I was a little bit behind of where I would like to be,” Moss said. “I would have liked to have tried a couple times at home. Usually I throw out a couple things to find (a chicken) that will do something at least and not just stand there.”