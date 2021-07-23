Watch now: People guide chickens through slaloms, loops and hoops at the Lincoln County Fair

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This is the fourth year the event has taken place during the Lincoln County Fair.

Fellow 4-H competitor Tom Moss is one of the originators of the event at the local level.

“One of my friends and I saw (the chicken agility) on a Facebook post and thought, ‘Heck, why don’t we do that?’ Then we threw (the idea) around for a year.”

Moss pitched the idea to the 4-H council and a club meeting as well as the Lincoln County Agriculture Society.

“It was just to make sure that they were all OK with it and then go from there,” Moss said. “Livestock (shows) get a little serious at times and this is one that (competitors) have fun no matter how you do in it. Every year we’ve had it, (the event) has just grown and grown.”

Moss has picked a different chicken in each of the four years he has competed in the event.

“I kind of use the one that is the most tame coming into the fair and then I wing it when I get in here,” Moss said.

On Friday he went with Rose and the duo completed the course. Moss has been a grand champion in the event before and said there is no real secret behind having an effective fowl.