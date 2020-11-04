Watch now: People share their reactions to the 2020 election

People mostly did not want to talk about the election Wednesday morning with the presidential race still up in the air.

In downtown North Platte, two brave citizens were willing to speak out, but others declined to be interviewed. Most were gracious, while a couple were adamant about not having their day interrupted with election questions.

Mike Sovereign, who lives in Colorado but has business interests in North Platte, was enjoying a coffee at the Espresso Shop.

“I think it’s kind of sad in the situation that we’re in that people can’t get along and talk to each other,” Sovereign said. “I’m sorry people don’t like what I think and don’t like what other people say about our president.”

Sovereign said it is sad that Americans can’t seem to get along.

“Either way, people are going to have to make a decision,” Sovereign said. “I’m worried about the voter fraud that looks like could possibly happen.”

The counting of early voting ballots concerns Sovereign as well.