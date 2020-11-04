Watch now: People share their reactions to the 2020 election

People mostly did not want to talk about the election Wednesday morning with the presidential race still up in the air.
In downtown North Platte, two brave citizens were willing to speak out, but others declined to be interviewed. Most were gracious, while a couple were adamant about not having their day interrupted with election questions.
Mike Sovereign, who lives in Colorado but has business interests in North Platte, was enjoying a coffee at the Espresso Shop.
“I think it’s kind of sad in the situation that we’re in that people can’t get along and talk to each other,” Sovereign said. “I’m sorry people don’t like what I think and don’t like what other people say about our president.”
Sovereign said it is sad that Americans can’t seem to get along.
“Either way, people are going to have to make a decision,” Sovereign said. “I’m worried about the voter fraud that looks like could possibly happen.”
The counting of early voting ballots concerns Sovereign as well.
“I think it’s ludicrous that we can’t count all the votes that we knew were going to come in and that we actually had come in, in some of these states,” Sovereign said. “They should have been able to do the vote count and provide us with a reasonable count of the election.”
Magdalena Valdivia is from Illinois and was traveling through North Platte with her family on their way back from a vacation to the Grand Canyon.
“It’s nerve wracking,” Valdivia said. “On both sides, Republican and Democrat, I think are feeling kind of scared (about the outcome).”
She said at the end of the day, voters will have to deal with the outcome.
“We have to learn to appreciate the other side and everyone’s opinion on each side,” Valdivia said.
Valdivia didn’t understand specifically how the counting of ballots was done in various states but said people need to be patient.
“Mail-in ballots have been a huge thing this year because of COVID, so I think it’s important to count everyone’s vote,” Valdivia said. “At the end of the day, if we have to wait a little bit longer to make sure everyone gets a voice and gets to be heard, I think that’s OK.”
She said she previously believed this presidential race was going to be close.
“I think a lot of people have become more politically active this year more than other years, especially young people,” Valdivia said.
In this Series
Recapping the 2020 election in the Lincoln County area
-
Lincoln County commissioners, North Platte Airport Authority among uncontested races in general election
-
Watch now: Voters discuss why they came to the polls on Election Day
-
Updated
Brandon Kelliher wins North Platte mayoral contest
- 14 updates
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.