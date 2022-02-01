Watch now: Platte Institute says coordination, public-private partnerships are keys to expanding broadband coverage

Nebraska needs to promote public-private partnerships in extending “last-mile” broadband internet access to its most remote areas, former state Sen. Jim Smith of Papillion said Tuesday.
The Platte Institute’s chief strategy officer introduced a report on the issue as state leaders mull how to reduce coverage gaps with $500 million to $600 million in state and federal funds.
As large as that amount is, he said, it’s less than half of the estimated $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion cost to offer broadband to all Nebraskans.
Because “we only get halfway to the need” with public funds, “we have to have a continued investment by the private sector to get us there,” Smith said during an online Zoom press conference with Nebraska reporters.
The 2018-19 Blueprint Nebraska initiative included statewide broadband coverage as one of the state’s 15 key recommendations, said Smith, former CEO of the statewide planning process.
Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Legislature and the state’s Public Service Commission all have recognized the urgency of erasing rural Nebraska’s many dead spots for high-speed internet, he said.
The PSC already is awarding grants for rural broadband upgrades from the “universal service funds” it collects on landline and cell-phone bills.
State lawmakers already have set aside $20 million a year for broadband grants, with further commitments expected this session from state revenue surpluses and Nebraska’s $1.04 billion share of federal American Rescue Plan money.
State leaders must coordinate broadband expansion projects to avoid wasting funds through duplication, said Smith, a former chairman of the Legislature’s Transportation and Telecommunications Committee.
He said senators should charge the PSC with managing the various expansion efforts in collaboration with a stronger “broadband czar” within the Governor’s Office.
While lawmakers created a “broadband coordinator” position in a 2020 law, “it’s more of a middle-level position,” Smith added. The law currently puts that person under the state chief information officer.
The ideal person to spearhead broadband projects would be a Nebraskan who knows what rural areas are up against and understands how to bring the various players together, he said.
“Broadband (extension) is such a complex, complicated issue. It’s not going to be explained in sound bites,” he said. “It has to really be fully understood in order to effectively address it.”
“Last mile” in broadband terms, Smith said, refers to customers connected to an internet service provider’s “middle mile” network. The internet as a whole is the “first mile.”
He said providers usually are located in larger towns and cities, whose residents and businesses typically enjoy the best and fastest services.
It’s a different story in much of rural Nebraska, he said, with fewer people to interest private service providers to extend last-mile broadband access to their homes, farms and ranches.
Nebraska faced similar challenges in extending electricity to its rural areas a century ago. They drove the public power movement that completed rural electrification and accounts for Nebraska’s status as the nation’s only all-public-power state.
That model doesn’t make sense in meeting the rural-broadband challenge, Smith said, but Nebraska’s public sector needs to team up with private providers to reach a similar end.
While competition between providers offers the best outcomes for customers in larger cities, small towns and rural areas can struggle to find even a single provider, he added.
Smith said public utilities serving Nebraska’s rural areas should be able to get involved in broadband services when that’s what it takes to get service to rural residents.
Rural areas already have technicians working for public and private utilities to maintain power, cable and fiber-optic lines in rural areas, he said.