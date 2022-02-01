Watch now: Platte Institute says coordination, public-private partnerships are keys to expanding broadband coverage

State lawmakers already have set aside $20 million a year for broadband grants, with further commitments expected this session from state revenue surpluses and Nebraska’s $1.04 billion share of federal American Rescue Plan money.

State leaders must coordinate broadband expansion projects to avoid wasting funds through duplication, said Smith, a former chairman of the Legislature’s Transportation and Telecommunications Committee.

He said senators should charge the PSC with managing the various expansion efforts in collaboration with a stronger “broadband czar” within the Governor’s Office.

While lawmakers created a “broadband coordinator” position in a 2020 law, “it’s more of a middle-level position,” Smith added. The law currently puts that person under the state chief information officer.

The ideal person to spearhead broadband projects would be a Nebraskan who knows what rural areas are up against and understands how to bring the various players together, he said.

“Broadband (extension) is such a complex, complicated issue. It’s not going to be explained in sound bites,” he said. “It has to really be fully understood in order to effectively address it.”